Cosmopolitan Ocean: Patina Maldives, Fari Islands doubles down on signature series launch with sneak peek of Pathways sequel

Sophomore Pathways series event this October will be a collaborative festival that reframes the ocean as the crucible of cross-cultural human connection.

From elevated West Coast streetwear to innovative Kentish skincare; ocean art activism to transformative healing; Patina Maldives, Fari Islands has revealed the stellar ensemble cast of collaborators that will headline Cosmopolitan Ocean, the second instalment of its signature Pathways series. Taking place from 26 – 29 October 2023, the event will be marked by the unveiling of an exclusive STAMPD x Patina Maldives capsule streetwear collection; a bespoke Cosmopolitan Ocean scent by Haeckels; and a new original art installation by activist-artist Pam Longobardi.

After the success of Pathways series opener, Experience as Healing, in June, Cosmopolitan Ocean brings together the worlds of fashion, art, music, and healing for a four-day cross-cultural festival that puts the ocean centre stage – recognising and celebrating the true depth of its historic role in the evolution of today’s interconnected human culture. Building metaphorical bridges between today’s globalised communities, the ancient cultural crucible of the Indian Ocean, and the future of oceanic cosmopolitanism; the programme will stimulate those present to learn, develop, and depart with new life habits. Highlights include:

An intersensory opening ritual in which Welsh electronic musician and producer Kelly Lee Owens will soundscape the unveiling of a bespoke, ocean-safe Mycelium-packaged Cosmopolitan Ocean parfum from Margate’s natural skincare and wild fragrance wizards, Haeckels.

LA-based streetwear label Stampd will drop Patina’s much-anticipated debut clothing collaboration, a capsule collection that reimagines the role of the ocean in the circle of life, alongside an exclusive exhibition of limited-edition photographs by label founder Chris Stamp.

Oceanic Global ‘Artist in Nature’ and founder of collaborative artistic research and activism initiative, Drifters Project, Pam Longobardi, will add a large-scale ocean plastics art installation inspired by marine archaeology to Patina Maldives’ notable permanent collection.

Healing arts practitioner and Experience as Healing alumnus, Avery Whitmore, will reprise his rapturously received sound healing, breathwork, and meditation residency, encompassing large communal activities and bespoke private sessions.

Pathways is a new signature series of events from Patina Maldives that seeks to stimulate and nurture lasting personal transformations, habitualise new lifestyle practices, and imbue guests’ lives with greater depth and intention. The series debuted in June with Experience as Healing, an inspirational weekend of wellness encompassing ancient spiritual practices, positive drinking, and the fast-moving frontiers of biohacking. Leaders in psychosocial health, nutritional science, and esoteric practices including Æcorn cofounder Claire Warner, digital wellness expert and global healthcare futurist Tony Estrella, and the aforementioned Avery Whitmore hosted a two-day programme encouraging seasoned yogis and curious dabblers alike to unfold, unfurl, and open the hidden doors within, in pursuit of transformative healing.

For further information and updates on Cosmopolitan Ocean at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, visit patinahotels.com/maldives-fari-islands/cosmopolitan-ocean. Rates at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands during Cosmopolitan Ocean start from USD3,200++ (approx GBP 2537++) per night based on two adults sharing a One Bedroom Pool Villa on a half board (breakfast and dinner) basis, including all-access to the Cosmopolitan Ocean programme, nightly cocktails and return airport boat transfers for stays of four consecutive nights or more, plus complimentary Guest Benefits. Price excludes tax and service. Terms and conditions apply. To book visit patinahotels.com/maldives-fari-islands, email reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com or tel. +960 4000 555.

Part of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY loyalty programme, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands recently enhanced its offering so that PATINA DISCOVERY members at all levels can now expect even more VIP recognition, rewards and access to members-only experiences.