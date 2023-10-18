The Pavilions Phuket and loungewear brand Siamese Dreams launch exclusive bamboo-inspired collection

Elevated tropical getaway resort, The Pavilions Phuket has teamed up with Phuket-based luxury loungewear brand, Siamese Dreams, to create an exclusive capsule collection of elegant resort wear: Bamboo Siamensis. Launching in November, the collection will be available for purchase on-resort at a pop-up Siamese Dreams boutique, as well as online via the websites of The Pavilions Phuket and Siamese Dreams.

Bangkok-based artist, Fuanglada Verdillon hand painted the collection’s whimsical motif of verdant Thai bamboo and golden dragonflies in her realistic watercolour style. The fabric used in the collection is an innovative blend that uses 50 per cent sustainable bamboo, giving it more sheen than plain cotton. The collection reprises some of Siamese Dreams’ most popular pieces, including its luxe shirt, luxe trousers, tropical camisole, relaxed shorts, and luxe robe in this exclusive print and fabric.

Phuket resident and founder of Siamese Dreams, Mika Wassenaar shared, “I’ve always been fascinated by the rituals around rest, the activities we do to transition one’s mental and physical state from work to rest, from showering off the day to changing into ‘inside’ clothing. We designed Siamese Dream’s loungewear for this transition, easing wearers into their desired state of peace and sanctuary through calming aesthetics and comfortable fabrics. The pattern was inspired by the magical bamboo tunnel that leads to The Pavilions Phuket, which has always felt to me like a portal, a space of transition into peace and sanctuary.”

Of the partnership, General Manager of The Pavilions Phuket, Elena Orru said: “The collaboration between The Pavilions Phuket and Siamese Dreams was born of a mutual adoration for the beauty of Thailand and a shared passion for helping people find rest and sanctuary. Guests at our resort will be able to enjoy a part of the collection in the comfort of their own rooms as our hotel robes will also be made of the same design and fabric. If they wish to take home a piece of sanctuary, they will be able to purchase the pieces from the collection in our shop.”

Siamese Dreams is a tribute to the beauty, culture, and mystical charm of the Thai island of Phuket. Valuing Thai talent, the brand’s products are created entirely in the Kingdom of Thailand by Thailand-based designers and artisans. Committed to environmental sustainability, Siamese Dreams also creates its designs through digital printing, instead of dyeing, to eliminate water waste and chemicals. All fabric offcuts from the production of the Bamboo Siamensis collection were given to Seeds of Change – a Phuket charity that provides job opportunities by teaching underprivileged people to sew and craft products from repurposed materials – who turned them into fabric elephant souvenirs and the collection’s Beach Bags (Large Tote and Clutch) to be sold at The Pavilions Phuket’s Siamese Dreams pop-up, with all proceeds going to the charity.

The collection will be launched at a gala event on Saturday 18 November at The Pavilions Phuket’s award-winning restaurant, ALTO. Guests can opt for a four-course dinner with wine pairing at THB3,000 (approx. GBP68), or cocktails and canapes at THB1000 (approx. GBP23). Continuing the bamboo theme, a bespoke cocktail menu called the Bamboo Bar will offer refreshing tropical concoctions, while a cheeky Bamboo Bedroom space will invite attendees to try on the collection pieces in a beautiful bedroom setting. Guests can also raise their paddles for auction lots, which include five handmade Seeds of Change fabric elephants, a day aboard a catamaran by Simpson Yacht Charter, a voucher to a private VIP speedboat ride by Five Star Marine, a dinner for two at ALTO, a spa voucher, and an overnight stay for the Pool Villa at The Pavilions Phuket. More than just a collection launch, the event is also a fundraiser with all proceeds going to Seeds of Change.

The Bamboo Siamensis collection is available at The Pavilions Phuket’s Siamese Dreams Pop-up Shop or online via the website www.siamesedreams.com.