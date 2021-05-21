Ask those who have hosted events like weddings or milestone birthday parties, and they will tell you it is no child’s play. Because of this, the planner and the host have to take into account several factors when planning events of this magnitude. And for most people, bar hire isn’t one of the most important concerns. But, even if you gut the perfect venue and hire the perfect wedding getaway car, your wedding will not be remembered for this. Instead, what will remain etched in the memories of your guests for years to come is the signature cocktails and champagne you served, and of course, the food. That is where bartenders for hire come in. Inasmuch as you want the occasion to be memorable for you, never forget that your guests also need to enjoy the occasion just as much. In this article, we tell you the cost guide of hiring a bartender for your special event.

How Much Does a Mobile Bartender Cost?

The price you will pay for hiring a bartender is determined by a host of factors, one of which is what the bar offerings will be. For example, do you want them just serving beer and wine, or do you want them to also make signature cocktails? On average, most bar hire establishments will start at £40 per hour. However, when you want experienced bartenders for hire that can make craft cocktails, you may have to pay significantly more. Also, remember that you will be meeting the cost of multiple bartenders, and not simply for pouring wine.

Many people don’t consider the breakdown time and setup when pricing the bar out. Most of them wrongly think that a bartender will simply walk in, serve the beer and wine, and off they go. The truth of the matter is that bartenders do more than just pour beer and wine. This includes setting up your bar for a successful party or event and even breaking down everything afterwards. Even when you only have a simple bar, you need to know that there is a lot that needs to be set up. For an instant, when you are organizing a four-hour reception, you should plan for a minimum of seven hours to pay your bartenders.

Here are some of the things that determine the cost of hiring bartenders for your event:

Hours Worked

The clearest factor that determines what you pay bartenders for hire is the hours that they are at the bar. Individuals looking for bartenders for hire should not just consider the hours of the event. A bartender will need to arrive early and stay after the event is over for setup and teardown time. That means you need to account for a few extra hours.

Event Types

Different events have different requirements. For instance, a wedding has more requirements than a simple game day party. For a special event like whiskey or wine tasting, you need a bartender experienced in these areas. Such specializations are sure to increase the cost of bartending services, more so if the event requires some kind of certification.

Time of Year

There are times of the year that have more events, for instance, conventions and weddings than others. During these times, the demand for skilled bartenders for hire is very high and they tend to have packed schedules. Also, holidays like Christmas and New Year’s Eve are more expensive to hire bartenders. Therefore, if you plan to host your event during these times, you should generally prepare to pay more.

Event Size

If you plan to hold a larger event, you should know it will place far greater responsibilities on the waiter. For all the attendees to be served well, you may require multiple bartenders at the bar. Otherwise, too many people will have to wait for too long before getting served, and this could make them frustrated and even want to leave the party. You should consider the number of people that you have invited for the party and hire bartenders appropriately. The rule of thumb when deciding the number of bartenders to hire is that you should get one bartender for every 15 guests.

Venue Type

Venues differ in terms of the level of equipment. If the bartender doesn’t have access to certain basic bar tools, sufficient preparation area, or it does not have what bartenders need, this would necessitate the bringing in of additional equipment. As a client, you need to have a rough idea of the bartending area as well as the equipment the venue might have at their disposal before they ask for a quote.

Bar Crew Management

The importance of bar backs to bartenders is invaluable, particularly in fast-paced settings. However, the crew members will need someone that acts as their supervisor or manager to direct them. And if you have larger teams, you will need an experienced manager to ensure that everything proceeds like clockwork.

Geographic Location

Another factor that affects bar hire prices is the cost of living in that particular area. This means that bar hire services in more expensive cities will charge more than those operating in slightly more affordable places. Another aspect of the location is the distance a bartender needs to travel to reach your event venue.

Supplies Needed

Will the bartending service bring all the supplies to the venue, including alcohol? The bar hire service may also want to lease some catering equipment, purchase rare liquors, and even source for barstools and other items.

Conclusion

If you are wondering how much hiring a bartender will cost, then you should know this is not a straightforward question. Although on average you should expect to pay £40 per hour for one bartender, this can vary a lot based on several factors like the type of event, the time of the year, supplies needed, venue type, and size of the event, to mention but a few.

For stress-free bartending, contact Bar Brothers Events. They have bartenders for hire for every occasion. Whether you have a wedding, a product launch, or a milestone anniversary, they will serve guests and make signature cocktails that everyone loves. Call them today!