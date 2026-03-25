CÔTE BRASSERIE LAUNCHES FRENCH-ONLY ONLINE WINE SHOP ‘CÔTE UNCORKED’

Popular brasserie also introduces its first ever house Côte Cuvée

First major restaurant group to launch a French-only online wine shop with more than 200 handpicked bottles

Côte Brasserie has launched Côte Uncorked, its first ever online wine shop dedicated entirely to celebrating France’s most iconic vineyards and winemaking heritage.

The platform is the first French-only online wine shop created by a UK restaurant group, offering more than 200 handpicked bottles alongside Côte’s first ever house Côte Cuvée.

Curated by Côte Brasserie’s own wine experts, Côte Uncorked brings together wines from France’s most celebrated regions from Bordeaux and Burgundy to Champagne, Chablis and Provence, all available for nationwide home delivery.

From March 18, Côte Brasserie will also introduce the Côte Cuvée range across its 69 brasseries nationwide, beginning with three wines: a red, white and rosé. Exclusively blended for Côte, each wine has been developed in small batches to complement the brasserie’s dishes and suit different dining occasions.

The first release of Cuvée White (2025) is a crisp, refreshing blend designed as an easy-drinking all-rounder. Created to pair beautifully with dishes such as Côte’s crunchy salads and roast French chicken, it combines Vermentino grapes for coastal freshness with Grenache Blanc for a peachy lift, earning it the title of ‘seafood’s soulmate’.

The Cuvée Rosé (2025) is a pale, elegant rosé made with Grenache Noir grapes, offering bright notes of strawberry, lemon and cherry. Light and refreshing, it is perfect for al fresco dining and lighter dishes.

Completing the trio is the Cuvée Red (2025), a smooth, fruity and gently spiced red made with Grenache Noir grapes. Approachable and easy-drinking, it pairs beautifully with Côte’s butchery steaks and pork dishes.

Guests will be able to enjoy Côte Cuvée in all brasseries from March 18, with the house wines also joining the Côte Uncorked online wine shop in the coming weeks.

The launch of Côte Uncorked follows the success of Côte At Home, the premium home delivery service featuring the brasserie’s finest cuisine designed by Gordon Ramsay’s former Executive Chef Steve Allen.

Demand for classic French wine regions continues to grow among UK consumers, with drinkers increasingly seeking wines with provenance, heritage and regional identity.

From the elegance of Burgundy Pinot Noir to the freshness of Chablis, the finesse of Bordeaux, and from celebratory Champagne to sun-drenched Provençal rosé, Côte Uncorked brings together the very best of France in one carefully curated collection.

Unlike most online wine retailers, every bottle on Côte Uncorked is exclusively French, reflecting Côte Brasserie’s long-standing philosophy when it comes to wine: “If it’s not French, it’s not on the list.”

Each wine has been selected for its quality, provenance and character, and for its ability to pair beautifully with Côte’s classic French dishes.

A Côte spokesperson said: “French wine has always been at the heart of Côte. For years our guests have asked if they could enjoy the wines they discover in our restaurants at home, particularly from iconic regions like Burgundy, Bordeaux and Champagne. Côte Uncorked is our answer to that demand, a carefully curated online shop dedicated entirely to France, bringing together more than 200 exceptional bottles from the country’s most celebrated vineyards.

“At the same time, we’re incredibly proud to introduce our first ever Côte Cuvée, created exclusively for our brasseries. These wines have been carefully blended to reflect the style and spirit of Côte – approachable, elegant and designed to pair beautifully with our dishes.”

To make discovering French wine even easier, Côte Uncorked has created a series of specialist selection cases, available in cases of six or twelve bottles.

The Discovery Six (£70) is the perfect introduction, a case of six wines showcasing six different grape varieties.

For wine enthusiasts, the Sommelier’s Selection offers a curated collection of Côte’s standout wines, with a white wine case (£110) and a red wine case (£120).

For celebrations, the French Fizz Case (£210) brings together a selection of sparkling French wines, perfect for marking any special occasion.

Explore the full collection at coteuncorked.co.uk