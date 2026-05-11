MICHELIN CHEF BACKS GOVERNMENT CAMPAIGN…

A North East Michelin Guide chef is leading the fight against ultra processed foods in the region in the wake of a Government campaign to fight obesity and improve public health.

Kleo Tabaku is at the helm of Lovage, at Jesmond and Gosforth fish and seafood restaurant, Osters, both of which retained their listings in the acclaimed Michelin Guide when it was published earlier this year (9 Feb).

And he is a committed advocate of non-processed ingredients, working with suppliers in Newcastle and Northumberland to ensure produce is locally sourced, sustainable and seasonal.

But, while the menu at Osters draws inspiration from global cuisines, dishes at Lovage, at St George’s Terrace, reflect his Albanian heritage.

And Kleo draws on that heritage to ensure his kitchens are as free from industrially manufactured products high in sugar, salt and unhealthy fats – and linked to an increased risk of chronic diseases – as possible.

Kleo grew up in the small, rural village of Sheze, approximately 30 miles from the Albanian capital Tirana, renowned for olive and grape cultivation.

And the oil used in his restaurants is sourced from trees his father planted almost 20 years ago.

“Many restaurants buy in their sauces and condiments,” said Kleo, “and they are heavily processed, containing additives, stabilisers and high amounts of salt and sugar.

“But we make all of our own sauces, stocks, condiments and oils. This means we know exactly what is in our products and, as we make small batches, fresh each week, we can be certain we are using high quality essential ingredients.

“We also avoid buying any processed meat or pre-marinated meats and do this all-in house. Our meat is always bought as whole cuts from our butcher and we cure, salt and marinate everything ourselves.

“We also avoid all refined seed oils and take huge pride in serving and cooking with olive oil produced by my family in Albania.

“It literally comes straight off the tree, to the pressing plant and poured into bottles and transported over to us. It tastes like no other olive oil and is such high quality – it’s a great talking point here.”

The UK Government’s campaign against HFSS (High in Fat, Salt and Sugar), launched in October 2025, restricts the advertising of HFSS food and drink products.

And Kleo has the following advice for home cooks and families looking to make food swaps in their own kitchens.

“Cook with whole ingredients where possible and keep things simple,” he said.

“Cooking doesn’t need to be complicated and we take pride in cooking simply but cooking well.

“Ingredients such as vegetables, meat, fish, grains – this is all you need with a pinch of salt, oil and fresh herbs for added flavour.”

He also suggests making one item each week from scratch. “Whether it’s salad dressing, tomato sauce, mayonnaise,” he said, “once you master the recipe, it becomes so easy and quick to make and tastes so much better, too.

“What’s exciting is mastering recipes and then adapting them and creating something else new and delicious.”

For more information, or to book, visit https://www.osters.co.uk and https://lovagejesmond.co.uk