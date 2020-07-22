Cotswolds Distillery launches the first expression from the Amaro Whisky Liqueur Collection – Cotswolds Amaro No 1

In celebration of World Whisky Day on the 16th May 2020, The Cotswolds Distillery is delighted to announce the release of the first expression from the new range of Cotswolds Amaro Whisky Liqueurs.

Inspired by Amaro, the Italian herbal liqueur which is typically enjoyed as an after-dinner ‘digestif’, Cotswolds Distillery has created a collection of whisky liqueurs which recreate this drinking moment, The Cotswolds Amaro Whisky Liqueurs.

The first expression, Cotswolds Amaro No 1, has the flagship Cotswolds Single Malt as the base to which a blend of select botanicals including vanilla, citrus and spice have been added. The resulting liqueur is lighter with pronounced herbal and floral notes. The second expression will be launched this Autumn.

“I have always loved Amaro and wanted to create Cotswolds Distillery’s own Amaro liqueur”, says Daniel Szor, Cotswolds Distillery Founder. “Launching Cotswolds Amaro No 1 on World Whisky Day seemed the perfect way to celebrate this wonderful day. The vanilla, spice and citrus complement our Single Malt Whisky and we hope our delicious digestif will become a favourite after-dinner drink”.

Amaro (Italian for ‘bitter’) is traditionally produced by macerating herbs, roots, flowers, bark and citrus elements in either spirit or wine (or sometimes both), before being sweetened with caramel or sugar and has a typical alcohol content of 16%-40%. It is usually bitter-sweet and is sometimes syrupy with a thick mouthfeel.

The Cotswolds Amaro Liqueur has been bottled at 40% which ensures the spices and sweetness complement the flavour coming through from the fruity whiskies.

The Cotswolds Amaro should be served well-chilled or on the rocks as an after-dinner moment, perfect for the end of a summer’s evening.

Tasting Notes:

Nose: Fresh peach with bitter black tea and subtle orange citrus fruit.

Palate: Thick and creamy with vanilla and bitter marmalade, floral with a hint of spiced honey.

Finish: Slightly bitter finish, with dried fruit and a touch of maple syrup.

Cotswolds Amaro No1

RRP: £34.95 for a 500ml bottle

ABV: 40% non-chill filtered

Available to purchase exclusively from The Cotswolds Distillery from the 16th May 2020: www.cotswoldsdistillery.com

Instagram: @cotswoldsdistillery Facebook: @cotswoldsdistillery Twitter: @cotswoldistill