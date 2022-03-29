Members and staff at the Bannatyne health club Coulby Newham are cycling the distance across Ukraine to raise funds for the humanitarian effort in the war-torn county.

They aim to cycle 1,261km on two Wattbikes with as many people as possible encouraged to take a turn.

Fitness instructor Dario Tehrani has pledged to do one burpee for every pound raised.

Dan Curry, general manager at the Bannatyne health club Coulby Newham said: “Everyone has been horrified and moved by the scenes coming out of Ukraine and we just wanted to do something to raise money to help in some small way.

“Staff and members are doing a great job cycling in our reception area and the buckets are getting heavier every day.

“It’s quite a challenge but with lots of people taking part I am sure we will reach our target distance.

“I hope we raise a lot of money and Dario will be doing a lot of burpees!”