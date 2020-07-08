Surgo Construction awarded latest council project

Following a successful competitive tender process, Surgo Construction (Surgo), one of the region’s leading building contractors has been awarded a further refurbishment contract by North Tyneside Council.

Currently on site, carrying out the major remodelling of parts of the Swans Centre for Innovation (CFI) building in Wallsend, to create high quality, small to medium sized office accommodation aimed at businesses in the offshore, subsea and oil and gas industries , Surgo’s team has been appointed to transform parts of the council’s Wallsend Customer First Centre (CFC), located in the heart of Wallsend town centre, accommodating external partners for the benefit of the local community.

Under this latest contract, Surgo’s team will undertake significant internal improvements to the existing Wallsend CFC building, developing office and client facilities for key external partners.

With work expected to commence soon, this project sees a continuation of plans by North Tyneside Council to deliver major improvements to its property portfolio to improve the quality of its community offer within key town centre locations for the benefit of residents.

Speaking about building on its working relationship with the council, Surgo’s director, Jeff Alexander, said:

“We are delighted to have a further opportunity to work on behalf of the council and support its efforts in creating high quality community buildings in key locations throughout the borough. In keeping with many projects that we undertake we are mindful of the need to minimise the interruption and inconvenience to the staff and service users of the Customer First Centre which will remain operational for the duration of the refurbishment works.”

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE said: “I am delighted that we are once again working alongside Surgo, this time to improve the community offer at Wallsend Customer First Centre.

“This development will allow us to improve the facilities used by our colleagues and partners, such as those in the health sector as they provide vital services to our residents.

“We are committed to ensuring that all of our residents have access to high quality services and this work will help us to support our colleagues further.”