New steering wheels in the Octavia now also used in all other ŠKODA model ranges

Engine line-up converted to Euro 6d emissions standard in model lines from the Fabia to Superb

Area View and Trailer Assist for the Superb and Karoq; Scala and Kamiq further refined

Mladá Boleslav, 24 June 2020 – New steering wheels, even more efficient engines and additional assistance systems are just some of the changes as part of model year updates to ŠKODA’s multi-award winning line up.

The new two- or three-spoke steering wheels from the all-new Octavia – featuring the infotainment operating buttons and knurled wheels – are now being introduced across the ŠKODA range. The Superb, Kodiaq and Karoq will benefit from additional assistance systems, while the Scala and Kamiq compact models are being further refined with subtle details. Additionally, Fabia and Superb combustion engines will be converted to the Euro 6d emission standard by the end of the year, with some becoming even more powerful.

Superb

As part of the model year changes, ŠKODA’s flagship Superb will boast a higher output for its two top-of-the-range engines, along with lower fuel consumption and lower emissions. The most powerful 2.0 TDI diesel from the new EVO generation will deliver 200 PS (147 kW) – previously 190 PS (140 kW). The enhanced SCR exhaust gas treatment uses a ‘twin dosing’ process, in which AdBlue® is specifically injected in front of two catalytic converters arranged one after the other, and reduces nitrogen oxide (NO x ) emissions by up to 80 per cent. In the range-topping 2.0 TSI petrol version, the output is increasing by 8 PS (6 kW) to 280 PS (206 kW). Both engines comply with the Euro 6d standard, which all of the other engines will also comply with at the start of the new model year.

Following its success in the Superb iV plug-in hybrid, Area View is now an option for all other Superb models too. This uses a 360-degree image created by four cameras to provide an overview of the car’s immediate surroundings when parking or manoeuvring. Trailer Assist is now also available for all Superbs.

Kodiaq

Predictive Cruise Control will be added to the Kodiaq’s list of assistance systems as part of the model year changes. This optional version of Adaptive Cruise Control also uses images from the camera on the windscreen and data from the navigation system to detect speed restrictions as well as bends early on, and can adjust the speed automatically. The optional KESSY keyless vehicle entry system now works on all doors. Leather upholstery with new air-conditioned sports seats and the option of extending the seat surface are available on request for the Kodiaq SportLine and Kodiaq vRS. The power of the 2.0 TDI is increasing from 190 PS (140 kW) to 200 PS (147 kW). The 2.0 TDI with an output of 110 kW (150 PS) and 7-speed DSG complies with the Euro 6d emissions standard. The equally powerful 1.5 TSI will also be converted to Euro 6d and will be fitted with a new-generation 6-speed gearbox in the manual version.

Karoq

The Karoq will be available with optional tri-zone Climatronic air conditioning for the first time and can now be equipped with Area View and Trailer Assist too – just like the Kodiaq. When switching its engine portfolio to the Euro 6d standard, ŠKODA is replacing the previous entry-level 115-PS (85-kW) 1.6 TDI diesel with an equally powerful 2.0 TDI from the new EVO generation. In terms of exhaust gas treatment, it uses the ‘twin dosing’ process – just like the 2.0 TDI delivering 150 PS (110 kW), which is replacing the previous 1.6 TDI and is available with all-wheel drive and a DSG as well as front-wheel drive and a manual gearbox. The entry-level 1.0 TSI petrol engine will generate 110 PS (81 kW).

Scala and Kamiq

The engines fitted in the Scala and Kamiq compact models will be converted to the Euro 6d standard. The 1.5 TSI produces 150 PS (110 kW), whilst the 1.0 TSI is available with outputs of 95 PS (70 kW), and later in the year with 110 PS (81 kW).

The optional silver-coloured 17-inch Propus alloys are new (only available for Kamiq), as is the Simply Clever multifunction storage pocket underneath the boot cover for extra storage. In the optional KESSY keyless vehicle entry system, the transmitter signal now deactivates if the key has not been moved for five minutes, instead of the previous 15 minutes. All Scala and Kamiq models are now equipped with an activated carbon filter that can also remove allergens from the air. The ScoutLine trim is also making its debut on Kamiq in the UK.

Fabia

In the Fabia, the 95-PS (70-kW) 1.0 TSI will switch to the Euro 6d emissions standard in the second half of the year. The three-cylinder direct-injection engine will then also be available with a 7-speed DSG in addition to the manual 5-speed gearbox, which comes as standard. The entry-level 1.0 MPI with an output of 60 PS (44 kW) and manual 5-speed gearbox will also be converted to Euro 6d. The black polished 17-inch Blade alloys are being added to the wheel portfolio. Just like the Scala and Kamiq, all Fabia models will be fitted with an activated carbon filter and the new version of the optional KESSY keyless vehicle entry system, in which the transmitter signal is deactivated if the key is not moved for five minutes.