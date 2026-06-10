County Durham pupils travel 1,200 miles to meet Spanish pen pals

Children from St Joseph’s Primary near Bishop Auckland and pupils at Queen’s British Grammar School, in Estepona, finally met face-to-face after exchanging letters

PUPILS from a North East primary school bid “Buenos días” to new friends in Spain after taking part in an international education exchange funded through a Government travel scheme.

The group of 14 children from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, in Coundon, near Bishop Auckland, travelled to the town of Estepona, on Spain’s Costa del Sol, to explore new experiences and learning opportunities.

The County Durham delegation was warmly greeted upon their arrival – especially by their pen pals at Queen’s British Grammar School, who welcomed them into school life.

The children spent time at the school alongside their Spanish peers, taking part in lessons, sharpening their language skills, and making new friendships.

Alice Gibson-Crone, headteacher of St Joseph’s, which is part of the Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to be able to provide our children with this life-changing opportunity.

“For more than half of them, this was their first time flying abroad and visiting towns and cities overseas, making the experience even more significant.

“It was incredible to see the relationships – first built through letters – come to life when pupils met their pen pals, and to watch them explore new places and fully immerse themselves in Spanish culture.

“We want to extend our thanks to our colleagues at Queen’s British Grammar School for their support and hospitality – as well as to the whole town of Estepona.”

Alongside their education experiences, the pupils also visited the town’s bullring museum, a wildlife park, Costa del Sol beaches, and enjoyed authentic Spanish cuisine – including a traditional paella lunch.

The trip was funded through the Turing Scheme, a Government initiative designed to provide young people in the UK with opportunities to study and learn abroad.

Alison Findlayson, Head of Primary at Queen’s British Grammar School, said: “As someone who lived and taught in the North East for many years, it was the perfect opportunity for my own students to learn more about the area I came from.

“We all had an amazing time during their visit and it was wonderful to show the children around our town. Watching the children interact with each other and form friendships regardless of nationality or languages spoken was inspiring.

“We are very thankful to the school, Trust and Turing Scheme for organising this trip, and hope it is the first of many more to come.”