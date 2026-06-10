GATESHEAD EDUCATION COMPANY BRINGS WORLD-LEADING LITERACY EXPERTS TOGETHER TO TACKLE READING CHALLENGES FACING SCHOOLS

Daisy Education's free International Reading Conference, taking place online from 9–11 June

A Gateshead-headquartered education company is bringing together some of the world’s leading literacy experts to help schools tackle one of education’s most pressing challenges – improving reading outcomes and fostering a lifelong love of reading among young people.

Daisy Education’s free International Reading Conference, taking place online from 9–11 June, is welcoming thousands of educators from across the UK and beyond for three days of practical advice, research-led discussion and innovative approaches to literacy teaching.

Hosted by television personality and education expert Baasit Siddiqui, the conference features a line-up of internationally recognised speakers, including National Literacy Trust Director of Education Andrew Ettinger, who will explore how schools can create stronger reading cultures, motivate reluctant readers and use technology effectively to support learning.

Among the speakers are Andrew Ettinger, Director of Education at the National Literacy Trust, alongside a range of internationally recognised literacy specialists who will share insights into the approaches making the greatest impact in schools today.

The conference will explore key themes including:

• Building a sustainable culture of reading across schools.

• Accelerating reading progress and motivating reluctant readers.

• Using adaptive technology to support digital reading strategies.

• Applying evidence-based approaches that improve outcomes in the classroom.

The event forms part of Daisy Education’s ongoing commitment to supporting schools with effective literacy and numeracy solutions. Formerly known as Reading Solutions UK, the Gateshead-headquartered education technology company works with more than 1,700 schools across the UK and supports educators through training, resources, conferences and professional development opportunities.

Ian Fitzpatrick, managing director of Daisy Education, said, “Reading remains one of the most powerful tools we can give young people. It underpins learning across every subject, supports future employment opportunities and helps children develop confidence, curiosity and a lifelong love of learning.

“Our annual International Reading Conference brings together some of the brightest minds in literacy education to share practical insights that teachers can apply immediately. Whether you work in primary or secondary education, the event offers valuable ideas and inspiration that can make a real difference in the classroom.”

The conference is free to attend and open to teachers, literacy leads, senior leaders and education professionals working across primary and secondary education.

Those unable to attend live can still register and access recordings of all sessions on demand following the event.

An attendee from last year’s conference said, “The IRC was exceptionally well organised, with a great balance of research, classroom practice and engaging discussion.”