A couple are celebrating becoming the first residents to move into their new home at Garden Mews, following a multi-million-pound investment by independent local developer Greenway Homes.

Shae McMahon and Lucy Williams, who were first to register an interest in the development and first to visit a show home, are thrilled with their four bedroomed townhouse at Garden Mews, in the Blaydon conservation area.

Comprising a stylish mix of 25 homes, the regeneration includes the renovation of the historic Blaydon House into three family homes. Seven apartments, three mews houses and 12 three-storey townhouses make up the rest of the project.

Shae and Lucy, who used to live in a two-bedroomed flat at nearby Dunston, were looking for a bigger property with a garden and spotted the Garden Mews development on Rightmove.

Shae, 29, a Principal Product Manager at a software company, said: “We weren’t going to go for a new build, but what has been developed here by Greenway Homes is very different to most modern estates.

“Our new home has high ceilings and the attention to detail is second-to-none. The space on the top floor, where there is a huge master bedroom, en-suite bathroom and dressing room, is amazing.”

Shae and 29-year-old Lucy, a Senior Affiliate Marketing Manager, have a Poochon puppy called Ally and a kitten called Jermain so outside space is also a high priority.

Lucy said: “As soon as we visited the showhouse, we fell in love with it. Our new home has been built to a really high standard with fabulous fixtures and fittings.

“With having pets the external area is important and we chose this particular plot as it has one of the biggest gardens on the estate.

“We are so pleased we got in early to secure such a fantastic home – we were the first people to view the show home, the first to register an interest and now we are the first people to move in.”

Shae added: “The whole process went really smoothly. We are so excited and are looking forward to settling in here.”

Ian Watson, chairman of Greenway Homes (NE) Ltd, said: “We have forged a solid reputation for creating well-designed, spacious properties combining stunning architecture with contemporary living, whilst remaining sympathetic to the surrounding area.

“We also pride ourselves on attention to detail and it is great to hear Shae and Lucy have flagged up this characteristic as one of the reasons they were attracted to their home at Garden Mews.

“We wish them all the very best in their lovely new home.”

Sanderson Young has been appointed as the selling agent for Garden Mews with details of the development available at https://www.sandersonyoung.co.uk/development/garden-mews-blaydon/