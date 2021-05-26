A Northumberland housebuilder is set to get back on site after Covid-19 related delays held up its latest scheme.

Countylife Homes has not been building since November, due to hold ups in getting all the permissions required to start work on a recently acquired former farm site on the edge of Gosforth.

But the construction of seven, large, luxury homes on land formerly occupied by East House Farm on Brunton Lane is at last underway.

“Getting all the paperwork done has been a real struggle,” says Managing Director, Mike Pattison: “Remote working and the challenges of keeping people safe have definitely had a big impact on what was already a fairly laborious process.

“Ironically this has co-incided with a real increase in people seeking to move home – especially to locations out of town. However, we’re now ready to commence work again and I am pleased to say we have managed to keep our small and highly skilled team together over the past few months.”

Brunton Woods, as the development of six, four bedroomed semi-detached and one four bedroom detached home will be known, was formerly the back garden of the farm.

The secluded setting, right on the edge of the Gosforth conurbation is ideal for the kind of high end homes for which Countylife has established a sound reputation in recent years. Properties on its small, bespoke developments are usually snapped up before construction is completed.

Mike Pattison added: “This really is a superb setting with some fabulous mature trees screening it from the outside world. Although it’s less than six miles to the Quayside, it feels as if it’s in the middle of the countryside.”

For more information about Countylife Homes, visit www.countylife.co.uk

*Picture caption: How the new development will look when completed.