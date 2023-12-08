Creating a diverse investment portfolio that suits your situation

If you’re trying to achieve your future financial goals, regardless of what they may be, it’s often recommended that you diversify your investments…

But why is a diversified portfolio so beneficial?

There are many reasons, including:

Risk is essentially lowered just by having investments in different assets, so if one investment performs badly, you still have capital in other assets that could perform well.

You can benefit from the performance of different investments. For instance, a low-risk investment such as a liquid fund can offer a unique way of building your wealth compared to a higher-risk investment in stocks, for example.

Different accounts provide specific allowances better suited to certain goals. You could invest in a private pension for your retirement, whilst also investing in a Junior Individual Savings Account (Junior ISA) to build your child’s wealth.

There are many more benefits of diversification, but it’s safe to say it’s definitely something to consider when building your wealth.

This then leads to the next important question…

How can you create a diversified investment portfolio for your situation?