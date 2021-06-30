Employees at Credit Style, one of the UK’s leading players in debt recovery, based in Sheffield, have pledged support to S6 foodbank this month as part of an ongoing commitment to businesses, service providers, charities and the wider communities of South Yorkshire.

S6 Foodbank is based at St Thomas’ Church on Gilpin Street and is run in partnership with local churches, seeded by The Trussell Trust. The foodbank was originally a project founded by local churches and community groups, working together towards stopping hunger in the local area. Between April 2020 and March 2021, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, over 37,000 local people found were fed through this food emergency project.

The Trussell Trust supports a nationwide network of over 1,200 food banks and provides emergency food and support to people locked in poverty. The charity campaigns for change to end the need for food banks in the UK. Donations made to the trust helps them offer a minimum of three days of nutritionally balanced emergency food to people who have been referred in crisis, as well as support to help people resolve the crises they face.

Credit Style has donated a large quantity of food from members of staff and has also committed to supporting collection activity at local supermarkets. The business is aiming to help raise awareness by sharing news and posts about S6 on social media profiles and is exploring other ways to assist with increasing donations to the project. Profits from an internal Euro 2020 football sweepstake are being put towards more food donations and wall charts outlining the international tournament have been provided as gifts for the children the charity supports.

S6 Foodbank Communications Lead, Alison Wise said, “It’s great for us at S6 Foodbank to have Credit Style on board as partners. They’ve volunteered to support our Tesco collection in July, have been sharing our messages online and have already arranged a donation drive for us – we know this is just the start! Having seen enormous growth in demand over the past year, and with numbers only predicted to rise further, the support of corporate partners like Credit Style, is vital to ensure we continue to support people in need in Sheffield.”

Credit Style is part of the Bristow & Sutor Group and is a credit management and debt recovery service. Last year members of the Bristow & Sutor Group, including those from Credit Style, donated to various local food banks and also contributed £5000 to The Trussell Trust to help serve those in need of emergency food services over the festive period.

Richard Martin, Operations Director at Credit Style said, “We are delighted to have been able to contribute both food and support to S6 Foodbank recently. Credit Style is proud to be a Sheffield based business and we remain committed to supporting the local community, whether that be secure job opportunities for young people, helping local businesses recover important funds or as in this case, donating to a very worthy cause.”