Croatian football means pride, passion, skill and dazzling checks — all are present in the team’s dynamic 2020 Nike collection.
“Croatia is always a really inspiring federation for Nike because of the power of their identity,” says Scott Munson, VP, Nike Football Apparel. “The new 2020 home kit is true to Croatian football heritage, while the away is another very cool interpretation of Croatian design for the players and supporters.”
For 2020, the Croats’ renowned checks are big and bold on a traditional home shirt. The team’s vibrant red and white home notably sees the checks return to the jersey’s sleeves. A Nike Swoosh and team crest decorate the chest, while a squad number is neatly ensconced inside the central panel of the design. Bright blue stripes dart down the sides of the torso.
The words “Hrvatska Vatreni” (Croatia Blazers) are printed inside the shirt as an inner pride feature, and the look is completed by white shorts and red socks. That phrase appears again on the team’s pre-match top, a futuristic two-tone blue design that boasts a distorted check pattern.
Croatia gets a fresh street-informed look on a stealthy, dark away with the kit featuring an abstract black and anthracite checkerboard aesthetic that spreads across the shirt and appears on the socks. The national team crest, red details and vivid red side stripes provide a pop of color.
“I like the new kits, I think they suit us very well,” says captain Luka Modric. “The home is like a classic shirt, but given a modern update. The checks are the size I remember from when I was younger. The away is new and exciting, something we have not had before.”
The Croatia home and away kits are available at nike.com September 1; the full collection is available at Nike and partner retail stores September 4.