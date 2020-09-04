For 2020, the Croats’ renowned checks are big and bold on a traditional home shirt. The team’s vibrant red and white home notably sees the checks return to the jersey’s sleeves. A Nike Swoosh and team crest decorate the chest, while a squad number is neatly ensconced inside the central panel of the design. Bright blue stripes dart down the sides of the torso.

The words “Hrvatska Vatreni” (Croatia Blazers) are printed inside the shirt as an inner pride feature, and the look is completed by white shorts and red socks. That phrase appears again on the team’s pre-match top, a futuristic two-tone blue design that boasts a distorted check pattern.