CUPRA: one million produced, more than a number

This milestone consolidates CUPRA as one of the fastest growing automotive brands in Europe

The one millionth CUPRA is a Formentor, the brand’s most iconic model which is produced in the brand’s headquarters in Martorell

To celebrate this achievement, CUPRA will raffle a CUPRA Formentor e-HYBRID among all employees of the company

CUPRA is driving the electrification of the Martorell factory, which is set to start producing the CUPRA Raval and the Volkswagen ID. Polo from 2026

Milton Keynes, 16-10-2025 –CUPRA has reached a new milestone with the production of its one millionth car. The brand achieved this figure with a CUPRA Formentor, its most iconic and successful model, which has been manufactured at its Martorell factory. Driven by a challenger spirit and its fully-fledged portfolio, CUPRA has reached this accomplishment in only seven years, confirming its position as one of the fastest growing automotive brands in Europe.

“Reaching the milestone of one million CUPRA vehicles produced is a demonstration to the bold vision and relentless passion that drives our brand. Producing this landmark car in Martorell, the heart of our industrial transformation, reflects our commitment to innovation, electrification, and the future of mobility. CUPRA is not just a brand it’s a movement, and this achievement adds another chapter to the brand’s growth momentum in terms of volume, markets and portfolio,” said Markus Haupt, CEO of CUPRA and Executive Vice-President for Production and Logistics.

7 models to reach one million cars

Established in 2018 as the first new brand created inside the Volkswagen Group, CUPRA was conceived as an alternative for the next generation of car lovers. Positioned between the mass and premium segments, CUPRA is an instigator of creativity and an agitator for change, always provocative and obsessively reinventing​ itself.

Every CUPRA model is restlessly expressive, design led, and performance driven. Its fully-fledged portfolio includes the CUPRA Ateca, the first car to ever feature the CUPRA badge; the CUPRA Leon, redesigned and enhanced as a standalone CUPRA model; the CUPRA Formentor, the first car to be developed exclusively by the brand and the company’s best-selling vehicle to date; the CUPRA Born, the brand’s first 100% electric vehicle; the CUPRA Tavascan, an all-electric SUV coupe; and the CUPRA Terramar, the brand’s sporty SUV. In 2026, the CUPRA Raval will join its lineup representing a turning point for the brand making electromobility more accessible to a new generation of drivers, without sacrificing emotion or performance.

CUPRA Formentor: the one millionth CUPRA

The milestone vehicle is a CUPRA Formentor e-HYBRID in Magnetic Tech matt, a model that embraces CUPRA’s new design language DNA with the shark-nose front end, triangular CUPRA Matrix LED and integrated and illuminated CUPRA logo in the rear light.

The interior offers a higher quality feel, with newly designed elements such as the centre console, door panels, dashboard, and upholsteries. The one millionth unit features the new generation of plug-in hybrid powertrains and delivers 272PS (200kW). Equipped with the new 1.5 TSI engine, an electric motor, and a larger battery pack that now offers 19.7kWh (net), the car proves that electrification and performance are a perfect match. The CUPRA Formentor is the company’s bestseller and the best-selling A-CUV in Europe.

Celebrating the people behind the milestone

To commemorate this achievement, CUPRA will raffle a CUPRA Formentor e-HYBRID among all employees of the company for a three-year use period. This vehicle, which holds a special significance for CUPRA, will later become part of the company’s historic car collection, symbolizing a key milestone in the brand’s journey. This gesture is a way to recognize and thank the people who have made CUPRA’s growth possible, consolidating it as a global icon of design, innovation, and performance. “The CUPRA one million is not just a number, it’s the result of the talent, passion, and dedication of all the people who are part of our brand. Thanks to them, in just seven years we have become one of the fastest-growing automotive brands in Europe. That’s why we want this celebration to focus on our teams, recognizing their efforts and placing them at the very heart of this historic milestone,” said Laura Carnicero, Executive Vice-President for People and Organization.

Driving transformation from Martorell

Grounded in the strong conviction that the future of mobility is electric, CUPRA has become the main driver of the company’s transformation. Together with the Volkswagen Group, PowerCo and Future: Fast Forward partners, the company has invested 10 billion euros into Spain’s electrification. A significant amount of this, 3 billion euros, has been allocated to electrifying its Martorell facilities. Line 1 is currently in preparation for production of the Volkswagen Group’s Electric Urban Car family, a project the company is leading on behalf of the Brand Group Core, which will help democratise electromobility in Spain and across Europe. The CUPRA Raval and Volkswagen ID. Polo will roll off this production line in the first half of next year. The construction of a 300-million-euro battery assembly plant is also nearing completion, further supporting this transformation.

From Barcelona to the world

After expanding its international footprint in 2025 with the opening of CUPRA City Garages in Vienna and Manchester -bringing the total to 12 global locations – CUPRA continues to pursue its ambition to becoming one of Spain’s truly global brands. Building on its strong performance in key existing markets, the brand is preparing to enter new high-potential territories to further broaden its global presence. CUPRA is currently exploring growth opportunities in the Middle East, a region that presents a unique strategic advantage due to its proximity to Europe and its status as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.