SANDS Awareness Month 2025: Breaking the Silence Around Baby Loss

Introduction

Every June, SANDS Awareness Month shines a light on one of the most heartbreaking and often overlooked experiences—stillbirth and neonatal death. In 2025, SANDS (the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society) continues its vital mission: to support bereaved families, improve care for those affected, and work towards preventing baby loss in the future.

As baby loss still remains a taboo subject for many, SANDS Awareness Month 2025 offers a national platform to foster empathy, education, and meaningful change. Through events, awareness campaigns, and collaborative action, SANDS invites the UK to break the silence and stand with families navigating unimaginable grief.

What Is SANDS?

SANDS is a UK-based charity founded in 1978, dedicated to supporting anyone affected by the death of a baby before, during, or shortly after birth. The organisation offers emotional support, advocacy, education, and research, working with health professionals, hospitals, and communities.

SANDS provides a helpline, online forums, local support groups, and bereavement resources to help parents, grandparents, siblings, and friends cope with baby loss. They also push for improvements in maternity care standards, policy change, and increased research funding.

Why SANDS Awareness Month Matters in 2025

Despite advances in maternity care, around 13 babies die every day in the UK due to stillbirth or neonatal complications. This stark reality is compounded by societal discomfort discussing such losses, often leaving grieving families isolated and unsupported.

SANDS Awareness Month 2025 comes at a crucial time. With a growing push for better maternity services and mental health support, this month is a call to action for healthcare providers, policymakers, employers, and the general public to acknowledge and address baby loss more compassionately and openly.

Key Goals of SANDS Awareness Month 2025:

Raise public awareness of stillbirth and neonatal death in the UK

Provide resources and support to bereaved families

Educate communities and workplaces on how to offer compassionate support

Promote SANDS’ ongoing research and policy work

Reduce the stigma and silence surrounding baby loss

Theme for SANDS Awareness Month 2025: “Say Their Name”

The 2025 theme, “Say Their Name”, encourages people to remember and speak openly about babies who have died. This powerful theme reinforces the importance of acknowledging every life, no matter how short, and respecting the ongoing grief of parents and families.

By saying a baby’s name, we not only honour their memory but also help bereaved families feel seen, supported, and validated in their experience.

Ways to Take Part in “Say Their Name”:

Share your baby’s name or story on social media using #SayTheirName and #SANDSAwarenessMonth2025

Attend or organise remembrance events in your local area

Light a candle or participate in memorial walks

Wear SANDS blue and orange ribbon pins to spark conversations

Donate or fundraise to support bereavement care and research

SANDS Awareness Month Events in 2025

Throughout June 2025, a range of online and in-person events will take place across the UK. These include:

Remembrance Walks in cities like London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Cardiff

Fundraising Events such as bake sales, marathons, and charity cycles

Community Talks and Workshops on baby loss support, mental health, and maternity care

Memorial Services and Candlelit Vigils organised by local SANDS groups

To find a local event or get involved, visit the official SANDS website or follow their social media channels for updates.

Support for Bereaved Parents and Families

SANDS offers multiple avenues of free, confidential support, available across the UK:

SANDS Helpline: 0808 164 3332 (available Monday–Friday)

Email Support: helpline@sands.org.uk

Local Support Groups : Peer-led sessions in communities

Online Community Forum : A safe space to connect and share stories

Memory Boxes and Bereavement Literature: Sent to families directly or through hospitals

These services are not limited to parents. Grandparents, siblings, extended family, friends, and colleagues are also welcome to access resources and support.

Working to Prevent Baby Loss

In addition to emotional support, SANDS works to reduce the rate of baby loss through:

Research funding for causes of stillbirth and neonatal death

Collaborations with NHS Trusts to implement safer maternity practices

Campaigns calling for standardised investigation processes after baby loss

Training for midwives and health professionals to improve bereavement care

The charity is actively involved in initiatives like the National Bereavement Care Pathway, advocating for every bereaved parent in the UK to receive compassionate, consistent care.

How You Can Help During SANDS Awareness Month 2025

Whether or not you’ve been directly affected by baby loss, there are many ways to show solidarity and help amplify the voices of bereaved families:

1. Raise Awareness

Share SANDS resources on social media using hashtags:

#SANDSAwarenessMonth2025, #SayTheirName, #StillbirthAwareness, #BabyLossSupportUK

Talk to friends, family, or colleagues about SANDS and its work

Host awareness sessions at your workplace, school, or place of worship

2. Fundraise

Organise a community fundraiser like a charity walk, quiz night, or silent auction

Set up a personal fundraising page on JustGiving or similar platforms

Support SANDS merchandise sales to raise both funds and awareness

3. Donate

Make a one-time or monthly donation via the SANDS website

Leave a legacy donation in memory of a loved one

Sponsor a SANDS project or event

4. Volunteer

Join a local SANDS support group

Become a bereavement support volunteer

Help with event planning, admin, or outreach

Media and Corporate Involvement

In 2025, SANDS encourages media outlets and businesses to take an active role in supporting SANDS Awareness Month. This could include:

Featuring stories and interviews with bereaved parents

Publishing educational content about stillbirth and neonatal death

Promoting employee well-being policies for pregnancy loss

Hosting blue-and-orange-themed days or matched donation campaigns

Businesses can also become corporate partners, helping to fund vital research and support services.

Conclusion

SANDS Awareness Month 2025 is more than a time of remembrance—it’s a time of solidarity, advocacy, and hope. By saying their names, sharing their stories, and supporting families who have experienced baby loss, we help to build a more compassionate, understanding society.

Through continued awareness, fundraising, and support, we can move closer to a future where no parent has to face the death of their baby alone, and where preventable baby deaths are reduced across the UK.

To learn more or get involved, visit www.sands.org.uk