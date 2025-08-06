CUPRA UK offers £1,500 Grant Guarantee discount on CUPRA Born

Customers can benefit from £1,500 off selected CUPRA Born models with the new Grant Guarantee from CUPRA UK

‘Grant Guarantee’ available from 1 August to 31 August

Participating models are CUPRA Born V1, V2 and V3 in a range of battery sizes

Milton Keynes, 01-08-2025 – CUPRA UK has announced a £1,500 ‘Grant Guarantee’ available from 01 August for customers who order the award winning, all-electric CUPRA Born*. The grant is available to customers who order a CURPA Born participating model before August 31st and take delivery of the new ’75 plate from 1st September 2025.

This offer ensures that CUPRA UK customers benefit from a lower price, ahead of the government’s confirmation of eligibility for its recently announced Electric Car Grant.

Customers can make use of the Grant Guarantee on any of the following models:

CUPRA Born V1 59 & 79 kWh batteries

CUPRA Born V2 59 & 79 kWh batteries

CUPRA Born V3 59, 77 & 79 kWh batteries

Marcus Gossen, Managing Director of SEAT CUPRA UK, said: “This is a great opportunity for customers to benefit from CUPRA UK’s £1,500 grant guarantee. We want to ensure that EVs are accessible to as many people as possible, so by offering this grant early on our CUPRA Born models, we’re allowing everybody to take advantage. We welcome the government’s announcement of an electric car grant, and we’re keen for everybody to be able to make the most of electric motoring as early as possible.”

The CUPRA Born is CUPRA’s first fully electric model and has been well received across the market. It was announced as What Car? ‘Best Small Electric Car to Drive’ for the fourth year running in 2025, best electric car by Autocar in 2024, and ‘most fun to drive’ in the Auto Trader new car awards.

*Grant Guarantee available on selected models only