Available 30 July: £1,500 Volkswagen UK ‘Grant Guarantee’

Electric ID.3 and ID.4 models available with this offer

Volkswagen guarantees £1,500 grant on certain models

Guarantee available from 30 July to 31 August 2025

Milton Keynes – Volkswagen UK has announced a £1,500 ‘Grant Guarantee’, available from 30 July for customers who order certain award-winning ID.3 or ID.4 models* before 31 August and take delivery with the new ‘75’ plate from 1 September 2025.

This offer – funded by Volkswagen UK – makes sure customers benefit from a lower price, ahead of the Government confirming eligibility for its recently announced Electric Car Grant.

The ID.3 is a family hatchback, introduced as Volkswagen’s first purpose-built electric vehicle and developed from the ground up for tailpipe-emission-free motoring. So far it has attracted a string of awards, including Best Family Car at the GQ Car Awards and New Car of the Year at the 2021 Motor Trader Industry Awards, and it has since received upgrades to its interior, software and styling to keep it at the forefront of electric mobility.

The ID.4 is a fully electric SUV from Volkswagen – and was named World Car of the Year at its launch. Like the ID.3, it has been continuously improved to maximise range, charging speed, comfort and customer appeal.

“We welcomed the Government’s announcement of its Electric Car Grant and wanted to make sure customers could start benefitting from lower-cost electric motoring as quickly as possible,” said Rod McLeod, Director of Volkswagen UK. “We have already seen an uplift in enquiries since the Government’s grant was announced, which is great news for Volkswagen’s electrification plans.”

*The following models are available with the ‘Grant Guarantee’:

ID.3 Pure Essential 52 kWh 170 PS

ID.3 Pure Match 52 kWh 170 PS

ID.3 Pro Essential 59 kWh 204 PS

ID.3 Pro 59 kWh 204 PS

ID.3 Pro Match 59 kWh 204 PS

ID.3 Pro S Essential 79 kWh 204 PS

ID.3 Pro S 79 kWh 204 PS

ID.3 Pro S Match 79 kWh 204 PS

ID.4 Pure Match 52 kWh 170 PS

ID.4 Pro Match 77 kWh 286 PS

ID.4 Pro Black Edition 77 kWh 286 PS

ID.4 Pure Essential 52 kWh 170 PS

ID.4 Pro Essential 77 kWh 286 PS

Please note: Volkswagen UK will honour the £1,500 grant on the vehicles specified, even if the Government’s grant is not awarded. Customers cannot, however, receive both the Volkswagen UK ‘Grant Guarantee’ and the Government Electric Car Grant.

The Volkswagen UK ‘Grant Guarantee’ is available for retail customers only; see the Volkswagen.co.uk website for full terms and conditions.