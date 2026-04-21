Sail Away with Blyth Tall Ship

New Chapter for Blyth Tall Ship Charity as CEO Sets Ambitious Course for 2026

The Blyth Tall Ship charity is entering an exciting new phase under the leadership of CEO Siobhan Sargeant, who marks just over a year in the role with ambitious plans for growth, community engagement, and youth development.

Describing her first year as “transformative,” Siobhan said the charity has evolved significantly in both its delivery and its long-term vision. She pointed to the expansion of existing programmes as well as the development of brand-new initiatives supporting both learner experiences and income generation, increased community reach with an influx of new volunteers, and a renewed sense of ambition as key achievements during her tenure so far.

At the heart of the organisation is the historic Williams II, a 111-year-old vessel that serves as a living centrepiece for the charity’s work. While maritime heritage remains central, the organisation has grown into a multi-faceted community resource supporting people from across Blyth, Northumberland, and beyond with meaningful training, educational opportunities and family friendly services. Alongside preserving maritime history, the charity delivers training in woodworking and practical skills, helping individuals build confidence and improve their employability, while its archive centre provides a rich hub for research and engagement.

The charity offers a wide range of opportunities for the public to get involved. Volunteers can work alongside experienced shipwrights to help maintain the vessel, learning valuable heritage skills in the process which may otherwise be forgotten. For those looking for a different experience, the charity’s sailing programme includes day sails and longer voyages, all designed to be accessible regardless of experience. Visitors can choose to relax and enjoy the journey or take a more active role on board, learning how to handle the ship under the guidance of a highly trained and experienced crew which is another area of significant growth.

The archive centre, currently based at Bates Terminal in the Port of Blyth, continues to attract visitors with an interest in maritime history, genealogy, and research. Plans are now underway for a major relocation in 2026, which will allow the charity to welcome larger groups, expand upon its recent regional exhibitions, and re-engage more schools from across the region. The move will also support the introduction of new activities, including genealogy courses designed to broaden the centre’s appeal even further. Siobhan said “The main area of growth has really been our archive development. Thanks to our experienced and dedicated archive volunteers we have now catalogued the entire collection and began the digitisation process meaning we can look to accreditation. Recent exhibitions and events have opened new doors for us with funders and raising the profile of the archives has meant we have seen a record number of donations to the collection this year.”

Looking ahead, one of the most significant developments for the coming year is the launch of Harbour Sparks, a new initiative funded by the National Lottery. Aimed at young people aged 11 to 18, the programme will combine STEM learning with creative and practical activities, from storytelling and writing to hands-on woodworking. It is designed to build confidence, develop new skills, and introduce participants to potential career pathways, with plans to deliver elements of the programme directly within schools.

Community engagement remains at the core of the charity’s mission. Following the success of its free “Deck the Hulls” Christmas event, which welcomed more than 400 people, the organisation is committed to continuing to break down barriers to participation by offering inclusive, accessible experiences for local families allowing them to learn and make memories together. In todays economy cost is often a barrier to participation and in an area like Blyth with high levels of poverty and deprivation, young people and families can miss out on educational experiences due to cost. Over the past year, the charity has run regular Blyth Tall Ship Open Days which are free to all and combine family fun with learning, entertainment and support services.

The charity is also expanding its outreach work by taking elements of its archive and training programmes directly into the community. By creating more flexible, accessible learning opportunities, it aims to connect with new audiences and inspire more people to engage with its work, whether as volunteers, participants, or supporters.

A busy events calendar lies ahead, including a first-ever appearance in the Blyth Carnival with a specially designed float created by young people involved in the Harbour Sparks programme. The organisation is also a key partner in Harbour Day on 2 May, working alongside RNLI Blyth, the Energy Central Learning Hub, and Blyth Town Council to deliver a day of free activities, ship tours, and community celebration expected to attract thousands of visitors to Blyth’s South Harbour.

“We’ve a growing programme of activities and a clear focus on inclusion and opportunity and our aim is simple: to inspire people through history, hands-on experiences, and the unique opportunity to connect with heritage.” said Siobhan.

Available Sailing Dates:

One Day Tasters

June 25th, 27th, 30th

July 29th

August 1st, 2nd, 16th

September 5th, 8th, 12th, 20th, 24th, 26th.

Overnight Sail

July 18th

August 8th, 22nd, 29th

3-Day Sail

June 19th

July 24th

More info: www.blythtallship.co.uk/sailing-season