A NEWCASTLE-based creative agency has expanded into new offices – and is looking to recruit further.

Curate Creative, co-founded by David Marston and Michelle Pegg has opened an office in Hoults Yard, after moving from Clavering House in Newcastle city centre

David and Michelle set up the company four years ago and the team is now six strong. Curate Creative provides a range of services for a growing portfolio of local and national companies.

“We create and curate brands, providing advertising, graphic design and online services,” explained David. “Many of our clients are national companies such as Virgin Active UK,

The Ivy Collection, Bill’s restaurants, Sexy Fish, London and Harbour Hotels, but we’re looking to add more regional clients into the mix too.

“We’ve a strong focus on the hospitality and leisure sector, but we’ve been able to work with new clients from other sectors by following a similar, welcoming, hospitality brand philosophy into the projects we produce.

“We’re an ambitious and growing agency, which is why we’ve moved to Hoults Yard – somewhere we can expand further if and when we want to. We’re already looking to recruit to the team, with some new and exciting work in the pipeline,” said Michelle.

The pair met while working together several years ago for Malmaison, Hotel du Vin and DeVere Hotels, where they formed the initial idea for Curate.

“We’ve both worked at small, medium and large creative agencies, but more importantly, we both have experience of being part of agency and in-house creative teams. This gives us the understanding of the difference good branding and marketing can make to the bottom line of a business. Our design work has a purpose – to be effective and to add to our clients’ success,” explained David.

“It’s not just about making good looking designs – it’s about how our designs can enhance and develop hotels, restaurants and other businesses with a creative yet commercial understanding. That might be developing new designs for a suite of menus for a restaurant brand, working to build a brand from scratch as we did with The Cookie Jar hotel in Alnwick or directing and producing TV ads for Virgin Active,” said Michelle.

“We draw from our experience of over 20 years each to support our clients as if we’re part of their team, and to guide our team to get the best out of every project.”

David added: “Our philosophy is built around creating the right impression within the first moments or metres of interaction with a brand. First impressions count and a warm welcome goes a long way. We strive to make a lasting and meaningful impression from the very first moment.”

“We work with a great range of creative brands and are always looking to get involved with and help more as we grow,” said Michelle.

Hoults Yard is owned and run by business centre operator HyHubs, which also runs Haylofts in Haymarket and Hypoint in Gateshead. HyHubs Manager Laura Goldston said: “We’re delighted to welcome David, Michelle and their team to the Yard. We’ve had a long history of creative agencies and companies making their home here, and we’re thrilled Curate chose the Yard.”

For more information on tandem, go to http://www.curatecreative.co.uk