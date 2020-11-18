CyberWhite, a cyber security specialist based in the North East, is supporting Anti-Bullying Week, warning parents of the risks of cyberbullying to their children’s wellbeing.

According the Anti-Bullying Alliance, the creator of Anti-Bullying Week, more than a third of 11-to-16-year olds reported being a victim of bullying in the past six months, with a large increase in online bullying. Similarly, the National Association for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) is worried about the increase in time spent online due to coronavirus lockdowns, and the effects this has on young people.

In addition to the emotional harm of cyberbullying, CyberWhite has warned that online intimidation can be a gateway to a variety of cyber security risks. As well as offensive comments and personal attacks, cyberbullying can lead to the posting of humiliating images or private details without consent, grooming, theft, fraud and deception. It is encouraging parents to consider downloading software to help them monitor their children’s activity.

David Horn, director at CyberWhite, said: “In the age of social media, bullying has seen a shift away from traditional playground taunts towards an equally malicious online platform. With the country coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus, cyberbullying has increased dramatically.

“Online bullying often provides anonymity for the perpetrator, increasing the number of targets, and in this case not even the rich and famous are safe. Rather than the stereotypical child in the playground, cyberbullying can claim many victims as trolls stalk social media platforms looking for easy prey.

“After a year spent indoors and online, Anti-Bullying Week is even more poignant this year, helping to raise awareness of the massive spikes in cyberbullying and how we can help victims.

“We need to be aware, now more than ever, of the risks of cyberbullying and the detrimental effects it can have in the real world. By securing online personal information, reporting unusual activity on any accounts, not opening spam messages and only using reputable websites. Parents need to be especially vigilant and ensure that adult filters and security systems are up to date in addition to considering extra software to monitor their children’s activity.”