CyberWhite, a cybersecurity firm based in Seaham, is sponsoring Saltburn Cricket Club Under 13s following a disturbed start to the season due to COVID 19.

Matt Hewison, chief operating officer of the firm, has been coach and manager of the team for the past two seasons, and wanted to increase his support of the club after they were left unable to practice due to government restrictions.

As part of CyberWhite’s corporate social responsibility activities, it has made a significant financial pledge to provide training kit and equipment to help the young people develop their skills once training can resume properly.

Training is currently limited due to COVID 19 and now takes place via guidance from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Matt Hewison said: “The team have played exceptionally well over the past few years and I’m privileged to have been their coach and manager for the last two. It was so disappointing that we had to pause training due to coronavirus, but we take safety very seriously, and we knew it was necessary.

“Now that regulations are relaxing, the ECB have issued us guidance which allow us to play some competitive cricket, all be it via a very reduced season.’’

“Giving back to society is something that CyberWhite takes very seriously as a business and we are extremely proud to be the sponsor of the Saltburn U13s for the 2020 season. Good luck with the season, whatever format that comes in this year.”

Sebastian, a wicket keeper aged 13, from Saltburn U13s, said: “We were devastated when we were told we had to stop training. I’ve really missed playing and I can’t wait to get back to it.

“Matt is a great coach and manager, and I hope we make CyberWhite proud playing with their name on our kit.”