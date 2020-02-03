Cygnet Law has welcomed experienced family law specialist, Stuart Parker, as a senior solicitor at its Redcar-based office.

Stuart spent five years as a consultant solicitor with a Nottingham based firm where he specialised in family law appearing in courts countrywide. In June 2018, Stuart was appointed to head up the family law department of Smith & Graham Solicitors in Hartlepool

Qualifying in 1997, Stuart has spent his entire career specialising in Family Law: particularly divorce financial provision and private Children Act cases. He is well placed to support Janet Ford, head of private family law at Cygnet, to drive the firm further forward in delivering high quality legal services to the local and wider community.

As part of a career break and given his passion for arts and culture, Stuart achieved a Master’s Degree in cultural management in 2006.

Stuart said: “I am looking forward very much to my role at Cygnet Law given it is a very reputable and established firm. I consider that Cygnet and I are a great fit and I have hit the ground running. It a great opportunity to come and work with Janet and I am very excited for what Cygnet has in store for me.”

Janet Ford said: “Stuart’s appointment as a senior solicitor highlights the quality of people we are able to attract to Cygnet Law and I look forward to working with him.

“Stuart compliments the experienced and talented employees we have within the firm, bringing substantial expertise in all areas of family law, which will add real value to the team.”