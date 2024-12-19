Dacia delivers the UK’s first All-New Spring

Dacia has delivered the first All-New Dacia Spring in the UK to John Davies, a first-time electric car owner

The handover of the UK’s most affordable new electric car took place at Martins Dacia in Basingstoke

“It’s perfect for commuting to work and will make my journeys cheaper,” said John Davies

The All-New Dacia Spring is available from Dacia retailers now priced from £14,995 on-the-road

Hampshire-based John Davies has become the first UK customer to take delivery of an All-New Dacia Spring, after he collected his new car from Martins Dacia in Basingstoke earlier this month.

John Davies had no idea he would be the first to get behind the wheel of the All-New Dacia Spring, the UK’s most affordable new electric car, when he ordered it in June. He chose the Spring as he was keen to get an electric vehicle and after researching it online, and as an existing Dacia owner, was confident to order it before seeing one in the showroom.

The Dusty Khaki-finished Spring in Extreme trim is the third Dacia John Davies has bought from Martins Dacia in Basingstoke. Previous vehicles include a Dacia Sandero Stepway and his current car, the Dacia Duster, which he is changing for an All-New Duster later this year.

“As you can probably tell, I am a big fan of the Dacia brand and the quality of the service from the team at Martins Dacia. I was really keen to get an electric car and had complete trust in Dacia, so knew the Spring would be good and was happy to order it before seeing one. The Spring is perfect for commuting to work and will make my journeys cheaper,” said John Davies.

Chris Swain from Martins Dacia, Basingstoke, commented: “The All-New Dacia Spring completely rewrites the EV rulebook. It’s not surprising, then, that it has been winning awards even before it turned a wheel on UK soil. We’re thrilled to be a part of its story now it has finally arrived on UK shores. Given the huge number of enquiries we’ve received about Dacia’s all-electric game-changer, Mr Davies is going to be the first of many.”

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, added: “This is a real milestone for Dacia, in so many ways. The first all-electric Dacia on UK roads also being the country’s most affordable new electric car is the perfect demonstration of everything we strive for as a brand – to offer customers exceptional value for money in a robust package that offers everything you need and nothing you don’t. We wish Mr Davies many happy miles of emissions-free motoring.”

Conceived to make electric mobility accessible to all, the All-New Spring combines incredible value with a comprehensive standard specification and everyday usability. It offers a choice of a 45 hp or 65 hp electric motor powered by a compact 26.8 kWh battery for a driving range of up to 140 miles (WLTP mixed), or 186 miles on the WLTP urban cycle. That’s enough for up to six days of driving on average in the city, while its 30 kW DC charger can deliver an 80% charge from flat in less than an hour.

Available in Expression or Extreme trim, standard specification includes a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control, manual air conditioning, rear parking sensors, Media Control system with USB port, electric front windows and remote central locking.

The All-New Dacia Spring can be ordered online via www.dacia.co.uk or at any official Dacia retailer, with prices starting from £14,995 on-the-road.