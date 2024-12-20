Driving in the dark: two thirds of motorists admit they have never changed a headlight bulb

Despite having never tackled the job, nearly half (43%) of motorists in an eBay study said they would be confident in changing a headlight bulb

More than a third (38%) of drivers admitted to paying a mechanic to replace their bulbs for them

eBay research found that one garage would charge as much as £83 to replace the simple part

London, 12 November 2024 – UK motorists are steering clear of the simple yet essential vehicle maintenance task of changing their headlight bulbs, with two thirds (67%) admitting to having never tackled the task, according to new research by eBay.

With drivers facing significantly darker journeys in the months ahead following the clocks changing, almost one fifth of motorists (17%) said they rarely check that their front and rear lights are working.

One of the largest UK online automotive marketplaces, eBay, discovered the main reasons cited by motorists for not changing their bulbs, with 38% of drivers stating that it was because they take their cars to a garage. This was followed by feeling they lack the necessary knowledge (37%), not having the right tools (19%) and being frightened of breaking something (19%).

More than a quarter (26%) of motorists have considered replacing the headlight bulbs in their car and, while many have never attempted to, 43% said they would feel confident replacing a blown bulb – showing the appetite for motorists to get their hands dirty and learn a new motoring skill.

Of the 33% that had changed a bulb in their car, nearly two thirds (65%) had done so to save money, while 61% said that it was quick and easy, and 21% that said that they enjoy doing it themselves.

eBay is currently offering up to 20% off selected winter essentials, with deals running until the 28th February 2025, including headlight bulbs across a whole range of vehicles. eBay’s ‘My Garage’ search function also allows motorists to find the correct parts for their vehicles by entering their registration number. Parts marked with the Assured Fit guarantee give consumers 100% confidence.

Abir Tewari, UK Director Commercial Operations Parts & Accessories at eBay, said: “We’re always keen to help customers embrace the DIY spirit when carrying out basic car maintenance, including changing those small but very important elements like the headlight bulbs. While many modern cars feature long lasting LED headlights, the vast majority of vehicles on UK roads use traditional bulbs. By fitting replacements themselves, motorists can not only save themselves money but also the hassle of trying to find a garage that can do the work immediately.”

As part of its research, eBay contacted 15 garages across London, Liverpool and Birmingham to understand the average cost to replace a single headlight bulb on some of the UK’s most popular models. The data showed motorists could be paying as much as £29 more for the garage to carry out the work. Meanwhile, one garage we contacted quoted up to £83 to fit a replacement compared to the £4.89 it would cost to buy the bulb on eBay and carry out a DIY replacement.

Make and Model of Car Average Cost to Replace Headlight Bulb Cost of bulb on eBay 2012 Ford Fiesta £27.00 £5.02 2015 Vauxhall Astra £35.00 £5.82 2013 Nissan Qashqai £21.00 £6.87 2017 Volkswagen Golf £28.00 £8.82 2012 BMW 3 Series £13.00 £6.87

eBay hosts official brand stores for a number of manufacturers – such as Ford, Fiat, BMW, Toyota and Mini – along with classic brands like Jaguar Classic and Land Rover Classic making it simpler for drivers to find official parts that fit their vehicle.