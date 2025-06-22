Dacia named ‘Best Value Brand’ at the Autotrader Drivers’ Choice Awards for the seventh time

Dacia has been named the UK’s ‘Best Value Brand’ at the Autotrader Drives’ Choice Awards 2025 for the seventh time, previously winning in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024

Overall winners are determined by the real-world opinion of more than 225,000 UK car owners

Dacia is unrivalled when it comes to offering consumers value for money, with a unique ability to blend quality and reliability with affordability and practicality

It isn’t just Dacia cars that represent great value! The brand offers more with Dacia Zen, its warranty with up to seven years of cover

Dacia remains the undisputed value champion after being crowned the UK’s ‘Best Value Brand’ at the Autotrader Drivers’ Choice Awards 2025 for an amazing seventh time.

This award proves once again that Dacia is unrivalled in its unique ability to blend the quality, practicality and robustness that UK consumers expect, all for the best value price on the market.

The Autotrader Drivers’ Choice Awards – formerly known as the Autotrader New Car Awards – are different from other car honours. The winners aren’t decided by the opinion of industry insiders, but by car owners, the people whose opinion matters the most.

This year’s winners were determined by 225,000 UK owners who completed an online survey. Within the survey, those who have bought, driven and lived with their cars were asked to rate them according to a range of lifestyle factors. This methodology ensures that the awards are truly reflective of what UK consumers truly think of their car and what they want from it.

Erin Baker, Autotrader’s Editorial Director, said: “Dacia continues to delight those owners looking for a great value car that doesn’t compromise on the driving experience. Models from the brand consistently scored top marks when it comes to value with one owner telling us that ‘value for money is the best thing about my Dacia. It offers all the functions that I want, in a quality package that suits my needs at a much lower price than other manufacturers.’ I couldn’t put it better myself!”

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK said: “Dacia offers the best value cars in the UK, full stop. We’ve been able to consistently dominate the ‘Best Value Brand’ category by complementing exceedingly attractive purchase prices with generous levels of equipment. Regardless of how customers’ expectations and automotive technologies evolve, we will always ensure Dacia’s commitment to providing the essentials, all for the best value, remains unchanged and unrivalled.”

Dacia’s newest model, Bigster, is the epitome of good value. Priced from £25,215 on-the-road, with the whole range coming in under £30,000, it marks the start of Dacia officially shaking up the C-SUV segment in the UK, offering buyers of larger, family-friendly cars the robust, well-equipped, great value for money that they have been longing for.

Dacia also sells the UK’s most affordable new electric car, the Spring. Available from £14,995, it was conceived to make electric mobility accessible to all, offering comprehensive standard specification and everyday usability.

The brand doesn’t stop there! It isn’t just Dacia’s cars that represent good value. Owners can now sit back, relax and have peace of mind with Dacia Zen – the brand’s warranty that offers up to seven years of cover and which underlines the confidence it has in its robust vehicles.

Available to owners of all Dacia vehicles that are up to six years old and have covered less than 75,000 miles, Dacia Zen is renewed for free following each annual service completed by an official Dacia retailer.