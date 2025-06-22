Grab a bite and make a difference: Automotive industry invited to get involved in Ben’s Big Breakfast 2025

Ben is inviting everyone in the automotive industry to take part in Ben’s Big Breakfast in October, because a cuppa and a chat can change a life.

Ben’s Big Breakfast is now in its fifth year and, last year, raised an incredible £25,000. This year, automotive industry people are invited to host their own breakfast anytime during the week of 6th to 12th October and encourage colleagues, customers, friends and family to bring, bake, or buy a spread and donate to support Ben’s vital work.

With 44% of automotive people struggling with anxiety, 33% experiencing depression, and 38% experiencing poor work-life balance[1], Ben’s Big Breakfast offers a chance to catch up over a cuppa, take time out, and be there for each other. This popular food-fuelled event encourages Ben’s automotive family to bond over breakfast any day during the week of World Mental Health Day on 10th October.

So go on, grab a slice of the action. Sign up for free at www.ben.org.uk/bigbreakfast

By signing up, participants will receive a Ben’s Big Breakfast fundraising kit, packed with everything needed to make each event a success.

With more people turning to Ben for support than ever before, now is the time to get involved, get fundraising, and help make a life-changing difference to those who are struggling or in crisis.

Matt Wigginton, Director of Growth & Development at Ben, said: “Our Big Breakfast is a simple, fun way to raise funds and a perfect excuse to bring your team together. Breakfast really is the best meal of the day, and sharing it with others can spark meaningful conversations. A quick chat over a coffee could be exactly what someone needs. Right now, many people are suffering in silence, thinking they’ve got no-one to turn to. That’s why connection matters, for our mental health.

“By getting involved, you’re not just having fun, you’re giving back to the industry charity that supports our automotive family. Whether you’re flipping pancakes, selling sausage sarnies, or laying out a pastry platter, every breakfast counts. Rally your team, encourage multiple sites to join in, and make it something special. It’s time to toast your team and get a taste of something truly meaningful.”

When any member of our automotive family is struggling or in crisis, we all rally to support them.