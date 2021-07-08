Dalton Park Outlet Shopping Destination is the first in the North East to achieve a prestigious accreditation for its well-managed, high quality car park.

The North East’s largest outlet centre already held the renowned Park Mark accreditation, a coveted national standard for UK car parks highlighting those that have low levels of crime, and measures in place to ensure the safety of both people and vehicles.

Now, the Dalton Park team are proud to boast the North East’s first ‘Park Mark Plus’ surface car park. Park Mark Plus builds on the well-regarded Safer Parking Scheme’s Park Mark award, and recognises only the highest quality car parks.

The award assesses a range of criteria from services and operations to design and build. To qualify, the car park must meet Park Mark and Disabled Parking Accreditation criteria as a minimum. Environmental sustainability is also a key focus of the award; the availability of electric charging bays and energy saving lighting, for example. Customer experience also makes up a significant part of the assessment, with credit given for wider bays; family-friendly facilities; plants or artwork; mobile phone coverage; and car valeting.

Jerry Hatch, Centre Manager at Dalton Park, said: “Park Mark Plus is a fantastic new scheme to recognise the absolute best of the best, so we are naturally absolutely delighted to gain this award. We invest heavily in our car parking facilities as we recognise that this is the first step on the all-important customer journey. Our parking has always been free for visitors, and we’re proud to offer 1,500 conventional spaces as well 6 electric parking bays.

“I would like to congratulate our hard-working team who work tirelessly to ensure Dalton Park meets the very high standards set.

“This additional status gives our customers even more peace of mind when parking and shopping here at Dalton Park.”

Ryan Davey, British Parking Association Area Manager said: “I am delighted that Dalton Park has achieved the Park Mark Plus award. Not only does good management ensure that measures are in place to reduce crime and the fear of crime in car parks, and enforce disabled parking for the benefit of those that need accessible bays, it can also provide customer and environmental benefits for the enjoyment of us all.”

As well as achieving Park Mark Plus, investment in the customer experience at Dalton Park has also seen the Centre undergo significant refurbishment in recent months.

Examples of the Centre’s ongoing evolution include planting a Pollinator Parks® Garden to promote sustainability, and investing £60,000 in a new, more inclusive children’s play park.