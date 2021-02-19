Award winning, chart topping podcast and online TV channel History Hit has announced a new 10 date live tour for Autumn 2021.

The tour will see one of the world’s most celebrated history broadcasters Dan Snow taking his accessible interview style to the stage in 10 cities across England, Scotland and Wales. He will talk to some of our best historians about the biggest stories from the past as well as hear the history of the towns and cities that he visits.

Interviews and show content will also be broadcast on the UK’s number 1 history podcast, Dan Snow’s History Hit, which is now a daily show. VIP Packages to gain backstage access and meet Dan after show dates are also available.

Dan Snow is a BAFTA award winning broadcaster, having made TV shows that have been watched by tens of millions of people worldwide. The chart topping podcast Dan Snows History Hit receives over a million listens each week and his most recent book, ‘On This Day in History’ was a Sunday Times Bestseller.

History Hit is the UK’s biggest digital history brand across podcasts, Video on Demand, social media and the web. Go to historyhit.com/tour for more.

Autumn Tour Dates 2021

Thu 07 Oct 2021 Newcastle Tyne Theatre

Fri 08 Oct 2021 Cardiff St David’s Hall

Sun 10 Oct 2021 Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre

Mon 11 Oct 2021 Leeds Town Hall

Wed 13 Oct 2021 London Hackney Empire

Thu 14 Oct 2021 Birmingham Town Hall

Sat 16 Oct 2021 Exeter The Great Hall

Sun 17 Oct 2021 Southampton O2 Guildhall

Wed 20 Oct 2021 York Barbican

Thu 21 Oct 2021 Edinburgh Queens Hall

Tickets go are onsale now and are available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.historyhit.com