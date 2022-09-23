Dance City is excited to announce that North East based Rob Anderson, a leading light in UK breakdancing has been selected for an event which could lead to him competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Breakin’ is one of the newest sports to be recognised at the Olympics, and key events taking place across the world are acting as crucial qualifying platforms for aspiring B-boys and B-girls. One such event is the World Dance Sport Federation (WDSF) World Championships in Seoul, South Korea on 21 & 22 October.

Breaking GB (the UK Olympic team for Breakin’ in the UK) has nominated 4 B-boys and 2 B-girls including Rob, to represent the UK. Selected breakers from each country will fly to South Korea for the 2-day event to battle it out for the title.

Attendance at these events is critical for aspiring Olympians as each act has an opportunity to collect more points, to become eligible for a place in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Getting to South Korea would make Rob the first North East B-boy to represent the UK Breakin’ team in history.

Rob, (aged 30) known as B-boy Justice, and a member of Bad Taste Cru and Break NE, is an independent professional freelance dance artist from and based in Newcastle Upon Tyne. He grew up alongside the River Tyne, in Teams, where as a child he constantly searched for new, challenging forms of self-expression from skating, to athletics, football to martial arts.

At the age of 15 Rob discovered Breakin’ via Dance City. In his first dance lesson he knew he’d found his calling and a way to truly express himself.

As Breakin’ is a new sport in the Olympics there is very little funding for UK athletes, meaning Rob must self-fund his trip to South Korea. He is therefore trying to raise £3000 via a Crowdfunder to help fund the trip and cover his costs including travel and accommodation, and Dance City is encouraging members of the public to support his fundraising.

The North East has a fantastic track record of nationally and internationally recognised achievement in breakdancing. Paul Martin (P, Bad Taste Cru) was the first North East based England Olympic Breakin’ Judge; Jackson Watson is the twice UK Redbull BC One Cypher champion, and Bad Taste Cru are previous UK champions who have represented all over the world, and organisers of JUST JAM, one of Europe’s most respected Breakin’ jams, which takes place annually at Dance City. The Battalions Cru have also competed and won multiple national and international events.

Rob said: “Being nominated for the WDSF World Championships would make me the first ever North East Breaker to represent the UK at an Olympic qualifier on the road to Paris 2024. I hope to raise enough funds to continue my Olympic journey, continue to highlight Breakin’ in the North East and to act as a role model for younger aspiring dancers in the region.

I am grateful to Dance City for supporting my fund-raising efforts to get to South Korea for this once in a lifetime opportunity, for the support its given to me as an artist and the Breakin’ scene in the region, helping to bring forward new talent and continue to grow.”

Anand Bhatt, Dance City Artistic Director and CEO said: “Rob’s talent, dedication and determination are testament to what it is possible to achieve in dance at the highest level and Dance City is proud to have played an important part in Rob’s journey and development.

To achieve representation at the WDSF World Championships in South Korea would be an incredible achievement both for Rob and for the region. We proudly support Rob’s crowd funder, and encourage members of the public to get behind him and help him to gain the recognition he needs at this crucial time in pursuit of his path to the 2024 Paris Olympics”.

To find out more about the WDSF World championships, Breaking GB and Breakin’ in the Olympics, check out the link below World Championships press release: WDSF Breaking World Championships 2022 – Press Release (breakinggb.org)

Donations to Rob Anderson’s crowdfunder can be made via: https://gofund.me/8f67b6eb