Eighteen new apprentices are settling into their roles in the Operations Team at the Student Loans Company in Darlington.

The Student Finance Officers and Student Finance Administrators (SFOs) apprentices are working in the Lingfield Point building, while also studying for a business qualification at Darlington College.

The programme runs for 18-months and the apprentices will receive training on all SLC’s products and processes, as well as delivering an excellent customer service to SLC’s eight million customers.

Luke McWilliams, 17, from Darlington, was at college before embarking on his apprenticeship and is enjoying working with his SLC colleagues.

Luke said: “Being able to work and study at the same time really helps me to learn, as I can apply my knowledge in a real environment. I’m really excited about learning even more over the next few months.”

Like Luke, some of the apprentices have recently left school or college and the role gives them the opportunity to gain a further qualification, while getting hands on experience. Other recruits wanted a role where they can make a difference – enabling opportunity for students across the UK.

Catelyn Singh, 25, from Darlington, previously worked as a Customer Service Representative in the private sector but thought that the SLC apprenticeship would be a great way to progress her career. She said: “Joining SLC was the change I needed. The apprenticeship will enable me to get the qualifications and experience I need to move up the ladder. I would recommend it as a career path for others to follow.”

SLC is committed to offering career opportunities through its Emerging Talent programme and has 58 apprentices working across all areas of the business including in its Operations, People and IT teams.

Jackie Currie, Head of Operational Delivery at SLC, said: “Apprenticeships are a key part of SLC’s Emerging Talent programme – enabling us to develop the skills SLC needs for the future and create employment opportunities in the North East. It’s great to see our new recruits settling in and playing their part in supporting students across the UK.”

SLC is currently recruiting for a range of roles in Darlington. Please visit Apply – Student Loans Company % (slc.co.uk) for more information and to apply.