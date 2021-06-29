Hagen Developments says that demand for high quality office accommodation remains high, despite continued talk of a permanent move to home or hybrid working arrangements.

Stuart Keegan, the company’s senior surveyor, said businesses are particularly keen on owning or renting their own, rather than a shared, workspace.

Tenants and owner occupiers at its Pioneer Court business park, Morton Palms, Darlington, have told the company having their own front door is a major advantage when it comes to enforcing Covid security.

He said: “This allows businesses to control who enters their building, and to insist that any visitor takes a lateral flow test, or has proof of a recent negative test, as well as providing their necessary contact details.

“This limits the risk of any spread of infection and ensures those working inside feel more confident and secure.

“Some businesses have definitely returned to the office sooner following the relaxing of restrictions because having their own workspace has allowed them to introduce stringent Covid secure procedures.

“High quality office space remains at a premium, with many businesses looking to expand or relocate, especially in the case of Darlington which is benefitting from the government’s levelling up policy.

“There is a great deal of optimism despite the obvious challenges presented by the pandemic, with a proliferation of start-ups and smaller businesses taking up office space. Alternatively, those companies that are seeking to introduce hybrid working arrangements are searching for office accommodation that meets their new requirements.”

He added that individual workspaces create a better impression among clients, particularly those visiting for meetings.

“Certainly, here at Pioneer Court, businesses are able to put their own stamp on their working spaces – allowing greater flexibility and responsiveness to their changing requirements.

“Despite the initial excitement over working from home and a mass move to a hybrid arrangement, we are not currently experiencing a fall in demand. Renting office space is ideal for those businesses starting out or evolving, whilst purchasing remains a solid future investment.”