INDUSTRY standard protective equipment has been delivered to frontline hospital workers thanks to resourceful college staff.

Darlington College staff have again raided their stockrooms, this time, to come to the aid of the town’s Darlington Memorial Hospital.

Earlier this month they sent a cache of gloves, handwash and safety goggles to St Teresa’s Hospice. Now the college’s hair and beauty, health and social care and science departments have dug deep to secure even more vital kit.

The latest consignment included five containers of ant-bacterial wash, thousands of disposable gloves, around 20 pairs of safety goggles, 1,000 aprons and 100 shower caps.

The delivery was welcomed by County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust. A spokesperson said: “We’re very grateful to the college for sharing this equipment with us during the current unprecedented situation. Support of this kind means a great deal to us and demonstrates we really are all in this together.

“The community has been very generous and so we can organise any other donations efficiently we have set up a special email address: cddft.covid19donations@nhs.net.

Darlington College’s assistant principal Mike Chapman said: “We have had an incredibly positive response to the pandemic from our staff – they really can’t do enough and they are constantly thinking about what they can do next to help this community.

“Everyone wants to do their bit and so far it has proved to be a tremendous effort which has left us all feeling extremely proud.”