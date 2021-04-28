Tribe Recruitment, one of the North East’s biggest recruitment consultants, has appointed two new senior executives to deal with a substantial increase in demand for its services despite the Covid crisis.

The Darlington company, whose headquarters are at Morton Palms Business Park where it employs more than 150 staff, has brought in Helen Bartle as the firm’s Operations Manager, and Lauren Hodges as Divisional Manager with special responsibility for Transport and Logistics.

Both Helen and Lauren are highly experienced, with at least 15 years in the recruitment business, and their appointments are seen as crucial as Tribe Recruitment – who supply staff throughout the UK – seeks to grow significantly during the next three years.

“ I can’t tell you how delighted we are to have attracted two such accomplished professionals as Helen Bartle and Lauren Hodges,” explains Managing Director Lisa Spark.

“ Their appointments to these key roles are a big step forward for our company, which has defied the Covid pandemic and, indeed, prospered and expanded during it.

“As we plan ahead, it’s crucial that the senior management team is strengthened so that we can continue this exceptional growth.

“ Currently our five sectors – construction, engineering, healthcare, transport and logistics and electrical wholesale – turn over £6m, and the plan is to increase our income to £10m per annum over the following three years.

“ Our intention is to bring in another three recruitment consultants over the next two or three months as our business continues to move forward,” adds Lisa Spark.

Tribe Recruitment, founded in Darlington in 2009, already has several blue-chip clients, including Severfield PLC, the Thirsk-based firm which provided structural steel for the new Wembley Stadium.

Supplying temporary and permanent workers, Tribe Recruitment is one of Darlington and Teesside’s most successful medium sized companies.

For more information please contact: Lisa Spark at lisa@triberecruitment.co.uk or on 01325 285033.