Leading regional law firm for businesses Muckle LLP has appointed an expert data scientist to its newly formed Data and Digital Team.

Allen Roberton, from Darlington, has been appointed as Lead Data and Digital Developer to drive forward innovation and game-changing technological advances at the Newcastle-based law firm.

The Data and Digital Team, led by Director of Business Improvement Julie Parr, transforms Muckle LLP’s delivery of legal services by improving day-to-day technology processes. The team also includes Finance Assistant/Data and Digital Technicians Rios Dhadra and Katie Barrett.

Allen’s appointment comes after working with Muckle for two years on a knowledge transfer partnership with Sunderland University and Innovate UK, in which he developed a product to speed up high volume, process-driven legal work such as debt recovery. A year later, Muckle LLP won a Legal Practice Management (LPM) Practice Excellence Award for Innovation.

Computer science Durham University graduate Allen, said: “I am thrilled to be appointed to the new data and digital team after working with the Muckle LLP for over a year on the KTP.

“I’m joining a fantastic, forward-thinking team which will ultimately transform the way the law firm operates. I’m really looking forward to driving the firm’s data and digital revolution.”

Julie Parr said: “We are delighted to welcome Allen to our new data team, and he is already helping us use new technology and improve workflows to offer faster and better services. Through Allen’s training and development, we’re putting data at the heart of everything we do.

“We have a culture of doing things differently and by creating better services at more accessible prices creates huge market differentiation. It’s exciting, thrilling and challenging in equal measure!”