Debt recovery solicitor joins growing Muckle LLP team

Northumbria University graduate Amy Carlton has returned to the North East to join the growing debt recovery team at Muckle LLP.

Amy joins as a debt recovery solicitor in the Legal 500 Tier 1 team at Muckle LLP, a ranking that the firm has held for over 11 years.

Amy completed her MLaw at Northumbria University in 2015 before working as an education paralegal and taking a training contract with another North East regional law firm.

After working at a large legal company in Manchester, Amy, was keen to return to Newcastle and is delighted to be back.

She has been reunited with Colin Churchward, Partner in the Dispute Resolution team, at Muckle LLP after having previously worked together in the North East.

Amy advises predominately on defended debt recovery litigation as well as liaising with clients, debtors and third parties to recover debts.

With a growing number of clients and volume of workload, the Muckle LLP debt recovery team is well known in the marketplace and is expanding its offering to several new sectors Its clients range from plumbing merchants, builders merchants, vehicle hire, energy suppliers, commercial water suppliers and landlords to haulage companies, professional services and finance institutions.

Its expert team uses cutting-edge technology as part of its Muckle Collect automated system, which allows clients to upload invoices and track progress in real-time, alongside the personal touch and excellent customer relations for which Muckle LLP is recognised.

Amy said: “I really wanted to come back to the North East, and I’ve definitely made the right decision to join Muckle. I’m delighted to work with Colin once again.

“Newcastle is such a great city and Muckle is a lovely place to work – everyone has been so welcoming. I’m looking forward to getting involved in the defended debt recovery litigation and insolvency work.”

Colin Churchward said: “Having worked with Amy before, I’m so pleased to welcome her to our growing team. Alongside myself, Beverley Oliver and Rachel Milburn, we work with clients of all sizes, most of which have large debt portfolios.

“I have no doubt that with Amy’s expertise and experience, our team will continue to go from strength to strength.”

To find out more about the debt recovery specialist team at Muckle, visit www.muckle-llp.com