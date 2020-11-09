Electrical testing company Hawkesworth is celebrating the festive season with an early Christmas present.

With Christmas fast approaching and people getting ready to dig their Christmas decorations out of the attic and cupboards, Hawkesworth is offering a guide to Christmas light safety.

This short guide includes what to do when buying lights online, ways to check they are working and how to use them safely.

According to our research, we discovered nearly 70% of people are looking to get their decorations up on the 1 December. 16% of people say they want to get theirs up in November!

Michael Kiddle, Deputy MD at Hawkesworth, said: “We’ve found many people and employers are going the extra mile to decorate their homes and offices this year.

“We hope our guide will give lots of tips to keep your building not only looking bright, but safe too.”

Download your guide here: www.hawkesworthappliancetesting.co.uk/signup.

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be able to access a page where you can download the pdf guide to your desktop or mobile phone.