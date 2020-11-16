Beyond Housing has appointed a dedicated caretaker to maintain the Church Lane North estate in Eston during a significant regeneration project.

Luke Marshall has joined the Church Lane North team to look after the estate throughout the two to three-year scheme, as a visible presence to demonstrate Beyond Housing’s commitment to the project and helping create an environment that residents are proud to call home.

Luke, from Redcar, has been part of Beyond Housing for 10 years. Prior to taking on the caretaker role he was supporting Beyond Housing’s former community furniture project, Re:Furnish, with managing stock and customer deliveries.

Alongside community connector Faye Daniels and a soon to be appointed marketing and communications advisor, Luke will be based at the Church Lane North community hub being created on the estate, where customers will be able to visit the team and keep up to date with the regeneration plans.

The £12 million plans for the estate include demolition of selected properties to allow for the creation of new roads, on plot parking and private rear gardens, along with the development of around 33 new build homes for rent and shared ownership.

The appearance and energy efficiency of existing homes will also be enhanced through new roofing and external wall insulation works.

Barbara Notman, Communities Manager at Beyond Housing, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Luke to the team. He’s enthusiastic and genuinely cares about the area. He will be a valuable and dedicated resource for the area throughout the regeneration and will make a huge difference to the estate.”

Luke Marshall said: “The Church Lane North estate really has the potential to be a fantastic place to live and somewhere customers can be proud to live. I’m so pleased to be part of the team helping to bring the project to life.”