défilé renault ® the carwalk: a new flagship dedicated to automotive pop-culture on the Champs-Élysées

Following three years of renovation work, Renault is making its grand return to the Champs-Élysées with le défilé renault ® the carwalk, a new-generation flagship

Renault is reinventing this iconic location once again, with a bold architectural design featuring a central spiral of oval, organic lines inspired by the road, Renault’s playground

More than just a place to visit, le défilé renault ® the carwalk is an experience: a unique cultural hub with a showroom, a boutique and a restaurant, as well as a programme of special events to surprise, inspire and connect people

This architectural feat was designed by internationally renowned French architect Franklin Azzi. The aim is to create a unique, immersive sensory experience, accessible to all visitors

With this new flagship, Renault is reaffirming its role as an industrial and cultural player on the Champs-Élysées, in a nation open to the world

Le défile renault ® the carwalk opens its doors in September with MAISON4, a pop-up store dedicated to the world of Renault 4 E-Tech electric – a contemporary take on the iconic model launched in 1961

Le défilé renault ® the carwalk is reinventing the Champs-Élysées

The opening of le défilé renault ® the carwalk is the next step in the brand’s renewal, reflecting its ambition to “rewrite the urban and cultural history of Renault on the Champs-Élysées”. Unlike its competitors, Renault has decided to remain on the most beautiful avenue in the world, opening a hub dedicated to mobility and pop culture. This decisive choice underlines Renault’s ambitions to position itself at the heart of a nation that is open to the world, and to address the sweeping changes experienced by the automotive industry today.

The new flagship shows how Renault sees the automotive future: an immersive experience, an echo of the past and a vision of tomorrow, a place for sharing that also inspires a sense of wonder. This reinvented flagship seeks to showcase innovation and design in an iconic but friendly space. The building is a historic landmark, since it was here in 1910 that Louis Renault became the first vehicle manufacturer to open a showroom on the Champs-Élysées.

With its bold architecture, the venue has reflected the brand’s contemporary edge over time. Renault has always been present at 53 avenue des Champs-Élysées, developing concepts that live on in the collective memory: the Renault Pub of the 1960s, and Atelier Renault in the early 2000s. These celebrated venues contributed to making the Champs-Élysées the most beautiful avenue in the world.

Following three years of works, this iconic showcase is enjoying a rebirth with a new identity as a hub dedicated to automotive pop culture.

“Le défilé renault ® the carwalk embodies Renault’s transformation. Located at the heart of the world’s most beautiful avenue, it is designed to be hybrid and innovative, open to everyone. It is a setting where the brand’s universe comes to life: its completely renewed product range over the past four years, as well as its rich automotive heritage. It also reflects our ambition to bring Renault back into people’s hearts by offering physical, ‘human,’ and emotional experiences, in line with our cars designed for living. Conceived as both a showroom and a true living space – with a restaurant, a boutique, and a cultural and event program – le défilé renault ® the carwalk places discovery and pleasure at the very centre of the customer journey.”

Fabrice Cambolive, CEO Renault brand and Chief Growth Officer Renault Group

A modern, multi-faceted hub bringing automotive pop culture to life

Far more than just a showroom, le défilé renault ® the carwalk is a contemporary venue covering an area of over 2,260 m² in the centre of the Champs-Élysées, designed as a laboratory for tomorrow’s mobility solutions. Flowing design lines contribute to a friendly ambience, encouraging visitors to stroll around and experience the different areas: an open central area, The Originals merchandising store, a terrace café and a spiral ramp showcasing current vehicles in the range, as well as iconic models and concept cars.

Named the “carwalk” – a nod to the “catwalk” of the haute couture world – the spiral ramp is located in the centre of the building for an inspirational impact. Resembling an endless winding road, 170m long, it is also an allegory of the highway, suggesting the playground and range of expression of the Renault brand. With a gradient of under 4%, the ramp is accessible to everybody, including PRMs, placing the visitor centre stage.

Careful attention was also given to the design of the Renault logo. Suspended from the top floor overlooking the Champs-Élysées, two huge steel diamonds move slowly through space, coming together every hour. With this spectacular display, the brand is seeking to bring its visual identity to life, playing with the shape of its logo down to the architectural details. This approach is also reflected by the wall panelling, which features geometric diamond shapes, a symbolic and visually attractive fit with the logo.

“Our ambition is to inspire real, shared emotion. Renault has always been a lifestyle brand with a place in our collective memory. With le défile renault® the carwalk, we have developed a true unifying experience, faithful to our history and focusing on the future.”

Arnaud Belloni, Global Chief Marketing Officer

Exceptional architecture by Franklin Azzi

Selected from four architectural firms of international renown, Franklin Azzi developed an ambitious vision, reflecting Renault’s DNA.

Defending the idea of “global architecture”, Franklin Azzi is experienced in large-scale projects encompassing a full range of aspects, from architecture to interior design. For this project, his approach was unique: a minimalist exterior – clean lines with a large glass façade of 185 m² and no visual barriers – and a radical interior organised around the carwalk or spiral ramp. A strong architectural statement that gives the venue its identity.

From the outset, Franklin Azzi wanted to set up a track in the centre of le défilé renault ® the carwalk, taking advantage of the site’s unique spatial potential. Showcasing the high, flowing volumes, Azzi created a clean, simplified interior, bringing out the spectacular details of the architecture. Drawing his inspiration from museums and art centres, he set out to create a building of unique architectural style. He also found other sources of inspiration in the designs of architects who have left their mark on automotive history.

From the frame supporting the ramp, involving complex gypsum mouldings, to the oak cladding and the tension members suspending the ramp from the vault, each component is part of this unique venue, contributing to light, movement and the sensory experience. In le défilé renault ® the carwalk, Franklin Azzi has created an architectural feat that is both elegant and subtle. Visitors do not feel immediately overwhelmed.

“I wanted number 53 Champs-Elysée to be rational and pragmatic in terms of its architecture, while also delivering an emotional and immersive experience. An essential and unforgettable customer journey, a destination, an iconic address.”

Franklin Azzi, Franklin Azzi architectural agency

A customised showcase accessible to everybody

Premium, elegant and eco-responsible materials

French refinement is central to the concept of the carwalk. A quality reflected in the architecture, finish and materials. The quiet elegance of the materials (light oak, quartz concrete, gypsum moulded directly onto the ramp, metal structures in grey steel, etc.) create a refined, high-tech finish. The suspended gypsum-coated ramp is a marvel of craftsmanship, handmade by the team of plasterers, while the wood panelling on the walls brings to mind Renault’s renowned diamond logo.

Deploying an eco-responsible approach, the lighting is minimal, subtly highlighting but not overpowering the interior architecture. In this way, Renault is reaffirming its status as the last vehicle manufacturer on the Champs-Elysées, with architectural choices that are explicit but never gratuitous. While the suspended ramp immediately catches the eye, the use of the wood is also a key feature. The use of wood adds a welcome sense of warmth, improving acoustic comfort and contributing to the balance between minimalist aesthetics and a friendly ambience.

Le défilé renault ® the carwalk was designed as a cultural hub open to art, fashion, music and literature, with premium materials underpinning pure architectural lines, and exceptional craftsmanship. All these factors make it part of a typically French lifestyle that is also key to Renault’s identity.

The custom-made furniture is a close fit with the main materials used in the project, such as powder-coated metal, black-tinted glass, oak, enamelled lava and black leather.

A living, modular space

Le défilé renault ® the carwalk is designed to appeal to all audiences, with a range of events changing the way we think about cars. In short, it’s a living, open space that twists the concept of a car showroom, even though many historic models and concept cars will be on display. Designed to move with the times, the carwalk is a modular showcase, able to host exhibitions, concerts, screenings, conferences, workshops, etc. The ramp, mezzanines, open central area and “Place des Libertés” VIP zone are platforms ready to be turned into stages, galleries or discussion areas, with the capacity to accommodate a large audience.

Complying with the new rules applicable to pedestrians and cyclists on the Champs-Élysées, the outdoor terrace, will give the venue a stronger local profile. Renault is keen to make the carwalk a popular venue with tourists and Parisians alike, playing a role in the transformation of the Champs-Elysées and a new approach to urban living, with cultural and social initiatives.

A star presence for the opening ceremony

To raise the curtain, le défilé renault ® the carwalk is showcasing Renault 4 E-Tech electric, version 2025, a contemporary take on the iconic vehicle launched in 1961. This car embodies sixty years of transformations, innovations and bold design. An ideal symbol for a venue combining heritage, contemporary edge and creativity.

With the opening of MAISON4, le défilé renault ® the carwalk is celebrating creativity in all its forms, in conjunction with key cultural events taking place in Paris. Every day, events and experiences will be organised around the themes of music, cinema, contemporary art and literature. The programme was devised in collaboration with a number of partners, including Gallimard publications, the independent cinema Dulac and the record store Dizonord.

Visitors will be able to dance to DJ sets on Thursdays, watch films on Fridays or take part in reading sessions with authors on Sundays.

Daily events to create a continuous cultural buzz on the Champs-Elysées.

Le défilé renault® the carwalk will feature in an exclusive documentary that is scheduled to air on the CANAL+ platform on 7 October. Telling the story of the most beautiful avenue in the world in four episodes, the programme will highlight Renault’s uninterrupted presence on The Champs-Élysées since 1910, alongside other leading manufacturers.