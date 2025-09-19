More than one-third of car buyers – and half of Londoners – are more likely to buy an EV following the introduction of Electric Car Grant

Car brand Renault reveals 35% of Brits are more likely to switch to electric following the introduction of the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) – with Londoners topping the charts, as 55% say they are more likely to switch

Those aged 17-34 are most likely to make the switch in the next two years, with 85% saying they are likely do so, while over 55s are the most reluctant to make the transition, with just 27% saying they are likely to do so; meanwhile attitudinal gap between men and women highlights differing concerns

Motoring expert and champion racing driver Jason Plato describes the survey as “extremely encouraging” as he highlights benefits and misconceptions of electric motoring

This week, Renault is opening a new brand store, called rnlt, in Battersea Power Station retail centre, dedicated to highlighting its electric car range

Every Renault car – Renault 4, Renault 5, Renault Megane and Renault Scenic – is available now with a £1500 Electric Car Grant saving. Find out more at renault.co.uk

More than one-in-three* British drivers say they are more likely to buy an electric car following the introduction of the Electric Car Grant (ECG) last month – with Londoners now the most likely to switch regionally, as more than half say they will do so as a result of the new savings on offer from the Government scheme.

The survey, conducted by car brand Renault ahead of the grand opening of its EV-only showroom at Battersea Power Station’s shopping centre in West London today, revealed that 35% of those polled from across the country said they are more likely to make the switch as a result of the financial incentives available on electric cars that qualify for the ECG. Most likely to switch are Londoners, with 54% saying the will do so.

All four of Renault’s electric vehicles are eligible for a £1500 grant saving: Renault 4, Renault 5, Renault Megane and Renault Scenic. Reacting to the survey, motoring expert and championship-winning racing driver Jason Plato said: “More and more people are switching on to the benefits of electric motoring, and these results highlight how, when great savings are available on great cars, the grant is working to persuade buyers to move to electric.”

Nationally, 55% of those surveyed said they expected to buy an electric car within the next two years, underlining a sharp rise in intent even over recent rising trends; in 2024, 19.6% of all new car registrations were electric, while so far in 2025 so far 21.9% of new car registrations have been for electric vehicles.

The survey also revealed a significant generational difference in attitudes to buying an EV. Younger adults aged 17-34 were by far the most likely demographic to make the switch in the next two years, with 85% saying they would do so. Across all age ranges, those living in Greater London once again topped the poll, with 80% saying they were likely to make the switch to electric within the next two years.

In contrast, just 27% of those aged over 55 said they were likely to switch to an electric car in the next two years. Greater range (45%), more charging points (47%) and lower starting prices (34%) were the main needs for this age group, whereas for the youngest age group surveyed, 17-24, the ability to charge quickly was rated as the biggest desire (48%), followed by longer battery range (39%) and the availability of more public charging points (36%).

Notably just 46% of women compared to 63% of men described themselves as very likely to make the switch to an electric car in the next two years. Lower prices (46% vs 41%) and a greater availability of used electric cars (13% vs 11%) were areas of the market that concerned women more than men.

“I believe that education is key to accelerating interest in electric car buying,” said Plato. “While we have to respect people’s concerns, many of them are looking outdated as some of the latest cars to be launched offer incredible technology at great value, including long battery range and running costs that mean they can be much cheaper to own over their lifetime than a car with an engine.”

Underlining his commitment to electric motoring, Plato will be making an appearance at Renault’s new store in Battersea Power Station’s retail centre, called rnlt, on September 18.

The concept store has been designed to give visitors an easy, informative introduction to the brand’s award-winning electric car range, as well as showcasing the Renault 5 Turbo 3E concept, a supercar for the electric age, from September 19–21 only. The car, which ran at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year, is affectionately known as Drifter, thanks to its incredible power and rally-inspired looks.

After receiving the £1500 Electric Car Grant saving, prices for Renault’s electric vehicles, available from its retailers, are:

Renault 4 – from £25,495

Renault 5 – from £21,495

Renault Megane – from £30,995

Renault Scenic – from £35,495

By region – Proportion of those surveyed very likely to buy an EV in the next two years

(NB Figures are rounded up but listed in precise order)

Greater London 80% Northern Ireland 62% North West 59% West Midlands 56% East Midalnds 54% Scotland 54% North East 53% Wales 48% East of England 45% Yorkshire & Humber 45% South East 45% South West 39%

ABOUT THE SURVEY

*Survey conducted by Opinion Matters from 29th August to 2nd September 2025. 2004 UK car drivers aged 17+ were surveyed. Full survey details including full gender and regional breakdowns are available on request.