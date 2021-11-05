Transmit Startups has supported 4000 startups since lockdown began in March 2020, showing that entrepreneurship continues to thrive despite pandemic challenges. Demand for its startup funding and mentoring services has increased by 60% compared to the year before, with support provided entirely remotely over the last 20 months.

The company is now celebrating a return to in-person support, with its first face-to-face programme in two years running this month in the North East. The Learn Smarta Fundamentals course is an interactive course that helps aspiring entrepreneurs launch their business in just two days. It will take place on Saturday 13th and 20th November at The Common Room in Newcastle City Centre.

The face-to-face version of the Fundamentals course covers all the basic skills entrepreneurs need to start a business, including: testing out an idea with market research; writing a business plan; funding, budgeting and managing cash flow; and pricing and marketing a product or service. The course is designed and delivered by a team that has supported thousands of businesses to launch successfully.

The course is available to anyone and costs £299 for a full price ticket for the two days. Aspiring entrepreneurs in Northumberland and Tyne and Wear may be eligible for a free place on the course (funded by the European Social Fund).

There are also a limited number of bursaries of £200 available, meaning attendees would only need to pay £99 to attend. Aspiring entrepreneurs should apply to join and the Learn Smarta Team will contact them to check their eligibility for the fully-funded or bursary places. Everyone who completes the course will also get a free copy of the Start Up Kit book, their very own THE BOSS mug plus some other goodies.

Learn Smarta is part of the Smarta platform, which was launched by Transmit Startups earlier this year. Learn Smarta provides training opportunities for startups and growing businesses across the UK. The Smarta platform is a free membership site, providing independent UK businesses with discounts on business products alongside free promotional opportunities.

Richard Myers, Commercial Director at Learn Smarta says, “I started my very first business in 1990, after attending a 2-day startup course myself. How we deliver Fundamentals might be very different but the basics required to get your business going today remain the same.

“Back then, I didn’t have a clue where to start but receiving that support and guidance was absolutely crucial. Thirty years down the line and here I am still living the entrepreneurial dream, running a company that employs 45 people.”

The team at Learn Smarta refuse to do the same old, same old when it comes to business skills; the courses are designed for the modern day entrepreneur who needs flexibility and wants practical advice without being patronised.

Wellbeing coach Emma Foley is one of many graduates of the online Fundamentals course, who used Learn Smarta to turn a passion into a business or make a career or lifestyle change by creating their own startup.

“The supportive, comfortable environment gave me all the encouragement I needed,” said Emma. “I loved the relationships that the team clearly has – you could sense the feeling of family even through the screen!”