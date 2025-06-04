Dere Street Barristers Unveils Second Newcastle Office

Caption: Pictured at the opening of Dere Street Barristers’ new Northumberland Street office in Newcastle (L–R): Barristers Sarah Preest and Frazer McDermott, Head Clerk Phil Paxton, Barrister Andrew Pike, and Barrister Ami Dodd.

Dere Street Barristers, one of the largest and most respected chambers in the North East, has opened a new office in Newcastle city centre thanks to the growing demand for its specialist legal services.

Situated at Provincial House on Northumberland Street in Newcastle, the new premises are strategically located next to the Civil, Family, and Tribunal Courts at Barras Bridge. This marks the set’s fourth northern location, underscoring its longstanding investment in the region.

John Elvidge KC, Head of Chambers at Dere Street Barristers, said: “We are thrilled to be in a position to open another office in the north. Both individuals and businesses deserve high-quality legal representation, and we are proud to serve local communities from our offices in Newcastle, York, and Middlesbrough.”

The new 2,959 sq ft premises were designed by the interior design and architecture wing of real estate practice, Cushman & Wakefield, and fitted out by local refurbisher, Aptus Construction, providing a welcoming and purpose-built space to service Dere Street’s strong portfolio of clients. Local furniture company Workwell Furniture was also commissioned to style the space.

Elvidge continued: “This expansion comes at a time of continued growth for us. We now comprise over 100 barristers, including King’s Counsel and a dedicated team of clerks.”

Dere Street Barristers runs a highly regarded pupillage programme, which Elvidge attributes to its reputation for excellence. He explains: “Our rigorous clerking programme plays a crucial role in maintaining our stellar reputation. Each year, we recruit at least four new pupils, all trained through a structured and supportive environment, ensuring high standards of advocacy and client service delivery.”

Formed in 2011 following the merger of Broad Chare Chambers and York Chambers, Dere Street Barristers has steadily built a national reputation across civil, family and criminal law, with many of its members recognised in The Legal 500 for their expertise and leadership in their respective areas of practice.

