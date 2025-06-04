NE engineering firm digs deep with national geoenvironmental work expansion

North East engineering firm RWO has secured a raft of new ground investigation and structural engineering work as it continues to expand its national geoenvironmental operations

The undisclosed five figure work sees the Newcastle-based firm providing site investigation and structural engineering services to CU Phosco, a market leader specialising in the design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of high mast lighting aprons, at infrastructure sites, including roads, airports and ports across the country.

RWO’s Geoenvironmental Department, working in partnership with the firm’s structures team, which is leading on the design of the ground services element of the work, has undertaken ground investigation work at Liverpool John Lennon and Manchester International airports.

Both airports are upgrading their current operations and facilities with improved LED security lighting and brought in RWO to oversee the initial phase of the airside improvement works.

CU Phosco has also turned to RWO to undertake ground investigation works in Stevenage, where the local council is currently replacing lighting masts across the town centre.

These latest projects reflect a busy period of activity for CU Phosco over the last two years, as RWO’s geoenvironmental department targets £1 million in revenues by 2026, with new work for PD Ports at Tees Port and Banks Group already secured.

Chris Rudd, Director of Geoenvironmental, said: “We are seeing a rapid expansion of our operations, building our growing footprint of national work for CU Phosco. Along with other clients, they benefit from the added value insight, fully integrated turnkey services and leadership the RWO group of engineering services brings to client work.

“Looking ahead, we are seeing opportunities across the UK as the commercial and industrial sectors continue to invest in improving their infrastructure and operations. Indeed, there’s plenty of geoenvironmental engineering work in the long term with even more projects coming online soon.”

Working with leading house builders and construction companies, the company provides civil, structural and geoenvironmental engineering support for regional and national house builders and construction and infrastructure projects.