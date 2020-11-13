A DIGITAL ceramics class saw care home residents getting their hands dirty when they made clay flowers with the help of technology.

Residents at The Oaks Care Home, on Durban Street, Blyth, Northumberland, used tablet computers and video conferencing software to learn from ceramics tutor Lindsey Grieves.

Lindsey is delivering eight digital classes for the resident potters, organised by The Mighty Oaks, with support from creative ageing charity Equal Arts as part of their HenPower project.

This project has been made possible by funding from Blyth Town Council and the Government’s Coronavirus Community Support Fund, distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund.

The latest session saw residents making delicate flower ornaments with clay.

Others will include producing clay tiles, which they will texture with flowers, bark, leaves and herbs from the garden, along with decorative wooden stamps for the borders.

As a group, they will also make a larger, nine-tile artwork and small pinch pots for plants or storage of treasured possessions – all led remotely by Lindsey, an Equal Arts associate.

Florence Cole, 93, is one of those who has participated in the sessions. She said: “I never thought I would learn a new skill at my age.

“I’ve always had a love of creativity and art, as I found it helped me cope being deaf as a child. I used to draw to express myself.”

Lindsey said: “Throughout the sessions, we will go through the whole ceramics making process, from creating the items, which I will pick up and kiln fire before returning them to the residents, when they will paint and glaze them. I will then fire them again and deliver them back for residents to add any final touches.”

Angela Hedley, activities coordinator at The Oaks Care Home, said: “The residents have been thoroughly enjoying the ceramics sessions with Lindsey.

“This is not the first digital arts class the residents have taken part in and they are getting used to learning through the tablet computers.

“We have been working with Equal Arts for some time now and, during the past couple of months, they have run painting classes as well.

“Despite the difficulties of the last few months, we are finding ways to keep residents engaged and entertained with the help of digital technology.

“Everyone at The Oaks would like to say a massive thank you to Equal Arts for their ongoing support and we look forward to continuing to work with them on a regular basis.”