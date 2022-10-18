Sue Thompson announced as Winner of Trainer/Educator of the Year at the 2022 Digital Women National Awards.

The Digital Women Awards celebrates women from their community and beyond who are doing incredible work in digital and business. The Digital Women Awards are open to any and all women working in digital industries and entrepreneurship, and entrants go through a rigorous judging process by their esteemed panel.

Lucy Hall, Community Lead and Founder of Digital Women said:

“We are really excited to celebrate once again all of the incredible women going over and above and doing truly amazing things in the digital space. This is a significant time to celebrate businesswomen, entrepreneurs and all people in digital industries, I’m so glad we get to recognise all of these fantastic achievements from our community and beyond at the Digital Women Awards 2022.”

Sue Thompson, of Catch Designs said:

“I am delighted to have won this Digital Women award for training. I love running my training workshops and working with small businesses and this is a real boost to continue to grow this part of my business. I am so pleased to be recognised by the Digital Women community.”

Sue Thompson runs Catch Design Management based in Stokesley, North Yorkshire. She has been working with small businesses regionally and nationally for over 16 years managing social media accounts as well as developing training opportunities both online and face to face with workshops, power hours and 1-2-1 business coaching.

About Digital Women

Digital Women is an online skill-sharing community where women can learn new and improve their existing digital skills, while being supported and inspired by other women. The mission of Digital Women is to inform, educate and empower as many women as possible through digital skills. We want to help close the digital skills gap and ensure women are valued and respected in the ever-growing range of digital industries. The Digital Women Awards are a celebration of the people making waves in digital and business. The 2022 Awards ceremony took place in London on the 14th October 2022.