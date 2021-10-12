Directors at South-Tyneside based, HLA Services, Paul and Kay Smith, have raised over £3,000 for cancer charity, Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care.

The husband-and-wife team took part in the Great Run North, to raise money for the charity, with Kay having recently overcome breast cancer for the second time.

Six months after the end of her final treatment and determined to raise funds, Kay and Paul crossed the finish line in an impressive 2 hours 15 minutes.

Daft as a Brush offers cancer patient care, providing free transport to and from the Freeman and RVI hospitals for outpatients undergoing chemotherapy and or radiotherapy treatment – some from as far afield as the Scottish Borders, North Yorkshire and West Cumbria.

Paul Smith, director HLA Services, said: “It was a very proud moment for us to take part in the 40th Great North Run and even more amazing that months after completing treatment for breast cancer, Kay was ready and determined to take part in a half marathon. Kay is also a volunteer companion for Daft as a Brush and it is a charity very close to our hearts.

“Kay deserves to be recognised for her great efforts in supporting cancer charities, having previously ran and raised money for Cancer Research following her first bout of the terrible disease. As a family, we have witnessed at first hand how beneficial it is to have external support and we wanted to give something back.

“Thank you to all our supporters, many were suppliers, clients and friends to HLA Services. The support frankly took our breath away and especially to Kay, whose will power helped me get over the finish line!”

Brian Burnie, founder and trustee at Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care, said: “The Great North Run is the largest half marathon in the world, we’re always thrilled when runners support Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care by raising funds to help cancer patients get to and from hospital, free of charge.

“The 40th anniversary run has been a huge success for our region and, I am delighted to say, for Daft as a Brush too.

“Incredibly, Paul and Kay Smith from HLA Services have raised an unbelievable £3,110! This huge amount will power five of our ambulances for a whole month – just think how many cancer patients have been supported by this achievement.

“I’d like to thank all of our Great North Runners especially in light of the extremely difficult 18 months we have all endured. I am looking forward to 2022, hoping more runners will support their local charity, Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care – and with luck, Paul and Kay will be back!”