DISCO and cakes helped a Teesside care home raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support during the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

The annual nationwide fundraising initiative inspired residents and staff at The Gables Care Home, on Highfield Road, Middlesbrough, to hold their own event.

An assortment of cakes and sweet treats were available for all those living and working at the care home, while activities coordinator Alison Cochrane played a selection of residents’ favourite songs.

Among the music to accompany the munching was the Bee Gees, The Beatles, Tom Jones, Elvis Presley, and Dean Martin.

Alison, who took up the temporary moniker of DJ Ally for the event, also made “death by chocolate cheesecake”, served in wine glasses, for all to enjoy.

Alison Small, daughter of resident Margaret Thomas, provided homemade cupcakes – as well as donating £10 to the fund.

Cheese and cream scones and cupcakes were also available, made by catering team cook Sandra Blackburn and assistant Sandra Dimmick, known as the “Sweet Sandras” at the care home.

Resident James Haslam said: “I made a beeline for the coffee morning lounge. I loved the cakes. The music was brilliant. We sang along to Dean Martin songs. I loved the Bee Gees and Elvis too.”

Fellow resident Ann Barker added: “The cakes all looked lovely. I didn’t know what to have first.”

DJ Ally said: “Today’s event was the perfect blend of music and cake, and who doesn’t like a disco or cupcake?

“The atmosphere was fantastic. Residents loved it and the staff team were amazing.

“In the process we raised £120 for Macmillan. The charity is a cause that’s close to our hearts at The Gables and, even though we couldn’t invite anyone in, the staff made sure that the residents had a lovely time.

“Thank so much to the ‘Sweet Sandras’ and family member Alison for making the fabulous cakes.”

Macmillan’s World Biggest Coffee Morning is the charity’s biggest fundraising event of the year to support people living with cancer. To learn more or to donate, visit www.coffee.macmillan.org.uk.