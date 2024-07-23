Discover the Best Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Durham

Durham offers a variety of restaurants and pubs that cater to families, ensuring a great dining experience with facilities to keep children entertained. Here are some of the top kid-friendly restaurants in Durham:

1. TGI Fridays

Located at The Riverwalk, TGI Fridays is a popular spot for families seeking a fun and lively atmosphere. Known for its classic American food, generous portion sizes, and playful mocktails, it’s perfect for celebrations or a casual meal out. The vibrant environment and friendly staff make it a hit with both kids and adults alike​ (Secret Durham)​.

2. Flat White Kitchen

Situated at 40 Saddler Street, Flat White Kitchen offers a stylish and airy space perfect for brunch or a light lunch. The café provides a kids’ menu with smaller versions of their well-presented dishes, highchairs, and baby-changing facilities. Although it can get crowded, the trendy ambiance and quality ingredients make it a delightful choice for families​ (Secret Durham)​.

3. Bistro Italiano

Bistro Italiano, located at 12 Framwellgate Bridge, brings a cozy slice of Italy to Durham. This family-owned restaurant is known for its classic Italian dishes, such as spaghetti bolognese and freshly baked pizzas. The friendly staff and relaxed atmosphere make it an ideal spot for family dinners. Booking ahead is recommended, especially on weekends​ (Secret Durham)​.

4. Pizza Punks

At 76 Silver Street, Pizza Punks offers a unique dining experience with its unlimited topping options for sourdough pizzas. The lively atmosphere, complete with loud music and neon signs, makes it a great spot for families with older kids or teenagers. The endless topping combinations and craft beers add to the fun, rebellious vibe​ (Secret Durham)​​ (Tripadvisor)​.

5. The Red Lion

Located at Great North Road, Plawsworth, The Red Lion features an outdoor play area and serves wood-fired pizza and pub classics. It’s a fantastic spot for families looking to enjoy a meal in a relaxed environment while the kids play safely outdoors​ (Gateshead Mumbler)​.

6. The Dairy Barn

Found at High House Farm, Crook, The Dairy Barn is an ice cream parlour and tea room offering snacks and treats. It’s adjacent to a working organic farm with an outdoor play area, making it a delightful spot for families looking to combine good food with a bit of outdoor fun​ (Gateshead Mumbler)​.

7. Broom House Farm

Near Witton Gilbert, Broom House Farm offers a café with breakfast, lunch, coffee, and cakes. The farm features an outdoor play area and a Forest Adventure available from spring to autumn, providing a perfect setting for a family day out​ (Gateshead Mumbler)​.

These venues ensure that children can have a fun and engaging time while parents enjoy their meals. Whether you prefer American classics, Italian cuisine, or a farm-to-table experience, Durham has a family-friendly restaurant to suit your needs. For more details, you can visit their respective websites or local family-friendly guides.